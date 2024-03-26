Crimtan and Cathay Pacific Achieve Soaring Success: Powering post-pandemic travel

SINGAPORE, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a testament to the power of comprehensive marketing strategies, Crimtan, a leader in programmatic advertising solutions, announces the resounding success of its collaboration with Cathay Pacific Airways.

Via a Dynamic Creative Optimisation (DCO) campaign propelled by Crimtan's cutting-edge ArchiTECH platform, Cathay Pacific has achieved remarkable results, surpassing all projections and securing an unprecedented ROI within just three months.

Some of the key outcomes included surpassing the targeted ROI by an industry leading 4.68 times, exceeding the anticipated ROAS for new customer acquisition by $36, and delivering an incremental ROI of $118.95.

Cathay Pacific Airways, Hong Kong's flagship carrier, renowned for its exceptional service and cutting-edge fleet, chose Crimtan for its comprehensive solution to supercharge its inventory post-pandemic. As a leading international airline, Cathay Pacific commands unparalleled respect and loyalty within the aviation industry, marking a major milestone for Crimtan in the APAC region.

Partnering with Crimtan in October 2023, Cathay Pacific embarked on a mission to test the capabilities of Crimtan's programmatic advertising and DCO. Focusing on outbound flights from Hong Kong SAR, the campaign focused on destinations across Southeast Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hong Kong, with its robust site traffic and esteemed brand presence, provided an ideal testing ground for this innovative partnership.

Amidst stiff competition in the wake of Covid-19 lockdowns, Cathay Pacific knew they had to ride on the post-pandemic wave to capture new travellers and remain front-of-mind for existing customers. Crimtan accepted the challenge to raise awareness and meet Cathay Pacific's ambitious ROI targets, despite the turbulent market conditions.

Desktop purchases remained prevalent, but mobile devices yielded the highest click-through rates, emphasising the importance of multi-channel marketing strategies across devices. Furthermore, while most conversions occurred in economy class, a significant portion of revenue stemmed from premium cabin bookings, demonstrating the campaign's ability to attract high-value audiences.

Vivian Chan, Head of Marketing Communications at Cathay Pacific said: "Crimtan is a trustworthy partner that has gone the extra mile by supporting us through the pandemic. This campaign has proved that a performance campaign can truly surpass the set expectations with long-term partnerships and transparent conversation.

Crimtan has been instrumental in overachieving our ROI targets and bringing in new customers. Our team appreciates the tailored campaigns and flexibility accorded at every stage. We are looking forward to partnering further with Crimtan as we spread our wings further."

Joshua Wilson, Commercial Director JAPAC, Crimtan, added: "We take a consultative, data-driven and strategic approach to every client we work with. For Cathay Pacific, it is no different. We carefully planned and activated their campaign, leveraging our ArchiTECH platform to personalise creative messaging and dynamically optimise ad delivery based on real-time traveller behaviour. We were able to understand the business needs and provide solutions that were bespoke to unique online audiences. While the current results speak volumes about the effectiveness of our strategy, we believe this is just the beginning. We are committed to continued optimisation and collaborating with Cathay Pacific to deliver consistent, impactful success beyond these early achievements."

About Crimtan

We founded Crimtan with a mission. To be a trusted partner to brands. To make the complex world of programmatic simple. To respond and adapt to the constantly changing digital world. From our beginnings in 2009, we saw a need for transparent, compliant, programmatic advertising that achieved exceptional ROI for brands with relevant and dynamic campaigns, while putting customer privacy first. Today, we have offices across the world, including London, New York, Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Sydney and Tokyo. And our people make us who we are: data-driven and insight-backed, but led by human experience, expertise and understanding.

About Cathay Pacific

Cathay Pacific Airways is Hong Kong's home carrier and a leading international airline, operating one of the most modern fleets in the skies and with an outstanding reputation for the quality of its products and services.

SOURCE Crimtan