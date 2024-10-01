KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, China's e-commerce market has witnessed unprecedented growth, with platforms such as Taobao, Tmall, JD.com, RedNote, Douyin, and Pinduoduo each attracting over 100 million monthly active users. However, for international businesses looking to enter this dynamic market, the multitude of platforms and their diverse rules present considerable challenges, necessitating the guidance of expert service providers well-versed in China's e-commerce landscape.

Cross-border E-commerce, Bonded Logistics, AI Empowerment, and Talent Support: Unlocking New Opportunities for International Brands to Seamlessly Enter the Chinese Market!

Taking advantage of the annual China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, numerous international brands have successfully introduced their products to Chinese consumers. Nevertheless, common obstacles such as unfamiliarity with the Chinese market, high tariffs, complex entry requirements, costly logistics, limited distribution channels, and insufficient resources continue to hinder many brands from achieving seamless market integration.

TusCBEC, a leading service provider specializing in digital trade and innovative solutions for international product entry into China, launched the "2024 ASEAN Brand Super Service Week" during the 21st China-ASEAN Expo. This event provided cross-border digital import solutions, offering clear and actionable strategies to over 40 ASEAN brands on how to effectively enter the Chinese market.

Before market entry, TusCBEC collaborates with Tsinghua University's top AI teams to harness advanced technology for precise market analysis and product strategy development. During the operational phase, TusCBEC assists businesses in establishing stores on China's leading e-commerce platforms and deploys a robust suite of AI-powered tools—such as text generation, image creation, video production, video editing, and one-click content distribution—to streamline operations. Additional services include live streaming, translation, reputation management, targeted marketing, and data analysis. On the logistics front, TusCBEC offers end-to-end bonded warehouse services, facilitating multi-platform distribution from a single warehouse and enabling multi-warehouse fulfillment for a single platform. The goal is to create a smart, efficient, convenient, cost-effective, and secure digital channel for international brands to enter China.

Many ASEAN companies have expressed that TusCBEC's solution is a perfect fit for their needs. As one representative from TusCBEC's partner, Thai-Chinese Trade Co., Ltd., noted: "Compared to traditional trade, cross-border e-commerce enjoys more favorable tax policies. Products shipped from bonded warehouses can reach Chinese consumers within just 1-3 days. These policies are incredibly advantageous, offering significant convenience to international businesses."

TusCBEC extends a warm invitation to international brands, aiming to be your trusted partner in navigating the vast opportunities within China's e-commerce market.

SOURCE TusCBEC