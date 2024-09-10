SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In Cheongju, South Korea, around 80,000 people gathered in one place for Sunday worship on September 8th. Believers and more than 100 pastors from across the country arrived to listen to the words of Shincheonji Church of Jesus Chairman Lee Man-hee. The gathering coincided with the 30th anniversary of the founding of the Cheongju Church.

Crowds of 80,000 Gather for Worship at Shincheonji Church of Jesus

Chairman Lee is well known for his ability to explain complex content in the Bible that pastors and theology scholars find challenging. So far this year, he has traveled to 40 churches in Korea and around the world testifying about the fulfillment of the Book of Revelation.

"We should be immensely grateful that God has revealed to us the words of the Book of Revelation, which had been unknown for 2,000 years," Chairman Lee said. "This word is life. We must have faith that is 100% aligned with this word, for it is the way to unite with God."

Attendees were impressed by Chairman Lee's crystal-clear explanation of Revelation.

"I moved from church to church, attending sermons, early morning services, and small group meetings, but I never felt spiritually satisfied. Then, I attended a two-hour lecture by Chairman Lee on the entirety of Revelation, which was a shock to me," said Mr. Lee, a believer who spent 30 years in the Presbyterian Church.

"When I set aside my preconceptions and focused solely on the word itself, I began to find answers to the questions that had long troubled me," Mr. Lee added. "I believe that many others across the country and around the world have had similar experiences, which is why over 100,000 people have graduated from the church's courses each year."

A representative from Shincheonji Church explained, "The core of Chairman Lee's teachings is that the prophecies in the Book of Revelation, long considered merely stories, have actually been fulfilled and have a tangible reality. Shincheonji offers indisputable evidence alongside a structured curriculum that educates people of all ages and backgrounds. This is why so many acknowledge the church."

