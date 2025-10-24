CROWN WORLDWIDE GROUP WINS GOLD FOR BEST MOBILITY & ORIENTATION CONSULTANT AND SILVER FOR BEST WORKPLACE CONSULTANCY AT HR VENDORS OF THE YEAR 2025

HONG KONG, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Worldwide Group is proud to announce its double win at the HR Vendors of the Year Awards 2025, receiving the Gold award for Best Mobility & Orientation Consultant and the Silver award for Best Workplace Consultancy. These prestigious accolades highlight Crown's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional employee mobility experiences and innovative workplace solutions.

The HR Vendors of the Year Awards is one of Asia's most prominent platforms recognizing excellence among HR solution providers. With entries across 23 categories, the awards are judged by an independent panel of senior HR leaders who commended the high caliber of submissions this year.

This year, Crown Worldwide Group was recognized for its outstanding performance in two key categories:

Best Mobility & Orientation Consultant: This achievement serves as a strong testament to Crown World Mobility's exceptional and agile mobility services for clients, significantly contributing to the professional growth and success of their employees. Crown World Mobility Hong Kong has maintained its winning streak in the Best Mobility & Orientation Consultant category at the Hong Kong HR Vendors of the Year Awards in 2018, 2019, 2023, and 2024 respectively.

Best Workplace Consultancy: Crown Workspace has been recognized for its outstanding ability to support and deliver workspaces that enhance productivity, collaboration, and employee well-being. The company's innovative approach to workspace solutions, including office relocation, project move management, storage, IT services, interiors, and recycling & disposal, has set a new standard in the industry.

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized once again at the HR Vendors of the Year Awards," said Dennis Muldowney, Managing Director Hong Kong at Crown Worldwide Group. "These awards are testaments to the dedication and innovation our teams bring to every client engagement. They reflect our ongoing commitment to delivering seamless mobility experiences and transformative workspace solutions. At Crown, we believe that empowering people through thoughtful relocation and workplace design is key to building resilient, future-ready organizations."



