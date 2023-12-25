Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay Beckons International Travellers with Its Stunning Nature, Romantic Scene, and Modern Living

PHU QUOC, Vietnam, Dec. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A mesmerizing paradise awaits international travellers on Phu Quoc Island, home of the charming Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay, managed by IHG Hotels & Resorts. This property seamlessly intertwines hybrid living and adventure, promising an unparalleled holiday experience. From warm sun-soaked days to enchanting sunsets, inviting solo adventurers and those with loved ones to bask in the myriad charms of Phu Quoc.

A Harmony of Modern Living and Natural Splendour

Stunning sunset at Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay

Phu Quoc Island stands as a beacon for global tourists, celebrated for its captivating natural beauty, architectural wonders, and unmatched travel experiences. Recognized internationally as an award-winning destination, Phu Quoc boasts scenic hills, 28 scattered islands and islets, and 14 diverse breathtaking beaches spread across 150 kilometres of coastline.

Embraced by the unspoiled beauty of Phu Quoc Island's northern terrain, Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay sets the stage for a memorable stay. Seamlessly arrive via the resort's complimentary scheduled airport shuttle bus, unveiling a wide variety of options. From the 57sqm premium room to 203sqm Grand Oceanfront Suite and the 441sqm beachfront villas.

Responding to the evolving preferences of modern travellers, the property introduces "Work from Resort" long-stay package, catering to business travellers seeking a seamless fusion of work and life. This package offers spacious rooms with oceanfront or jungle views, a daily refreshed mini bar, two 60-minute massage treatments per stay, laundry services, and more.

Create moments of unforgettable romance in the tranquil and modern villas featuring private pools. The resort's stunning private beach, adorned by breathtaking sunsets, sets the stage for various events. Whether it's a dreamy wedding, a romantic engagement, or a lively party, the beachfront bliss transforms every occasion into an unforgettable memory.

Rejuvenate at Hoa Sim Spa, a 24-hour gym, Olympic-size pool, games room, and Tribe kids club, offering the perfect blend of relaxation and recreation. Guests can also embark on a gastronomic journey with diverse dining options at Horizons Restaurant & Bar and the beachfront Amber Sands Beach Club.

Phu Quoc - Entertainment Extravaganza

Apart from the resort's offerings, guests can explore various attractions on the island near the resort. These include VinWonders, Southeast Asia's premier theme park with over 100 rides across 46.7 hectares, and Vinpearl Safari, Vietnam's largest safari with 150 animals and 1,200 plants. Immerse in Vietnam's rich history and culture at 'The Quintessence of Vietnam', a vibrant complex featuring majestic modern performances, shops, ancient architectural wonders and, most notably, the multimedia scenography show. Moreover, a golf paradise with 18 holes over 7,080 yards awaits just a 5-minute drive from the resort. Experience the allure of Starfish Beach, a serene haven where starfish thrive amidst soft white sands and gentle waves.

Guests at Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay can access exclusive perks, redeem points, and enjoy irresistible offers through IHG One Rewards. For more information on Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay's offerings and activities, visit https://phuquoc.crowneplaza.com/.

SOURCE Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay