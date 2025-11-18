CRScube acquires Mednet to expand global eClinical capabilities

SEOUL, South Korea and MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CRScube has announced the successful acquisition of Mednet, marking a key milestone in its global strategic growth and expansion into the North American market. The transaction unites two respected eClinical technology vendors with complementary strengths and a shared commitment to thoughtful innovation, collaboration, and care for the people behind every trial.

The companies bring deep expertise in Software as a Service (SaaS), trusted by sponsors and CROs in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical devices. CRScube is Korea's #1 eClinical provider, having supported 6,000+ trials worldwide and recognized on G2.com for the highest user satisfaction among EDC vendors. Mednet was born and bred in the US and has supported over 100 FDA approvals through their EDC-centric eClinical platform.

Beyond electronic data capture (EDC), CRScube and Mednet's combined suite of integrated eClinical solutions includes randomization and trial supply management (RTSM), electronic patient-reported outcome (ePRO), Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS), Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) and more. Their portfolio offers a more complete, scalable set of solutions to design, build, and manage all types of clinical trials more efficiently – directly addressing the growing demand for flexible and connected technologies in a rapidly evolving life sciences industry.

By combining CRScube's leadership in Asia with Mednet's market experience, client relationships, and operational excellence in North America, the merged organization will deliver a unified approach to eClinical technology, strengthened by local expertise and insight.

"Bringing CRScube and Mednet together is an important milestone in our journey to transform clinical trials," said Stanley Kim, CEO of CRScube. "We believe research should be simpler, smarter, and more human – and this acquisition is about turning that belief into reality on a global scale. We're excited to deliver not only innovative technology, but also the trust, care, and responsiveness that clinical teams and patients deserve."

Rob Robertson, CEO of Mednet, added: "This is an exciting time for both organizations. For more than 20 years, Mednet has worked side by side with sponsors and CROs to help them succeed. Joining CRScube allows us to build on that foundation and scale our impact even further – creating new opportunities for our clients, our employees, and, most importantly, the patients whose lives depend on research."

In the months ahead, CRScube and Mednet will work closely to align operations and explore new opportunities for integration. While each company will continue serving its existing clients without disruption, this transaction lays the foundation for a future where scale and service, speed and quality, and innovation and accessibility are delivered together, without compromise.

About CRScube

CRScube is a global leader in eClinical solutions, dedicated to making clinical trials more accessible, efficient, and impactful. As Korea's #1 eClinical vendor, its cutting-edge technology streamlines clinical data capture and analysis while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements worldwide. CRScube's cost-effective platform is trusted by 1,000+ clients and used in 6,000+ trials. For more information, visit: www.crscube.io .

About Mednet

Mednet is a healthcare technology company with over 24 years of experience delivering eClinical solutions for the global life sciences community. Its EDC-centric platform improves the efficiency of studies of all types and sizes, while integrated tools support the design, build, and management of clinical research. Mednet's platform has been used by 84,000+ clinical site users, having supported 560,000+ clinical trial participants. For more information, visit: www.mednetsolutions.com .

