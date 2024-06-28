CRYSOUND Launches Next-Gen Acoustic Imaging Camera for Industrial Inspection

HANGZHOU, China, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CRYSOUND introduces the CRY8120 Series Acoustic Imaging Cameras, a breakthrough in industrial inspection capabilities. These cutting-edge devices revolutionize the detection of gas leaks, partial discharges (PD), and mechanical deterioration with unmatched speed and precision.

CRYSOUND 8120 Series Acoustic Imaging Camera to detect gas leak and partial discharge,with 200 MEMS and infrared module. (PRNewsfoto/CRYSOUND)

The CRY8120 Series detects leaks and mechanical issues over 10 times faster than traditional methods, ensuring equipment integrity and safety. It excels in gas leak detection by rapidly pinpointing leaks and assessing potential losses, which is critical for industries facing safety and environmental risks. Additionally, its real-time PRPD chart display aids in identifying electrical discharge types, allowing for proactive maintenance decisions to enhance operational efficiency and prevent problems.

Impressive technical specifications include 200 microphones, a 100 kHz bandwidth, and enhanced computing power. The camera can pinpoint even the smallest and most distant leaks with exceptional precision. The test distance has also been extended by up to 200 meters, expanding the device's range and versatility.

It also supports infrared modules. The thermal imaging camera module is a significant enhancement in industrial inspection technology, offering simultaneous thermal and acoustic imaging displays. This dual capability greatly improves testing efficiency by eliminating the need to switch between thermal and acoustic imaging cameras.

Despite its powerful capabilities, the CRY8120 Series weighs only 1.4 kg, making it highly portable. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity enable wireless data transmission and quick report export, which is ideal for various industrial settings.

The camera features an 8-inch display with 1920x1200 resolution and 13 million pixels, providing a clear and detailed view even in bright sunlight. The 6x digital zoom and 600 nits display brightness enhance the user experience.

With a battery life of up to 5 hours, the CRY8120 Series can handle extended inspection sessions. An additional battery is available for all-day use, ensuring uninterrupted operation.

CRYSOUND's report software streamlines industrial inspections by enabling real-time report editing and data import via Wi-Fi. It supports both acoustic and thermal data analysis, allowing for offline adjustments and presenting multidimensional views of equipment health status and on-site inspection results.

The CRY8120 Series Acoustic Imaging Cameras from CRYSOUND are a groundbreaking advancement in industrial inspection technology. With their advanced features, user-friendly interface, and comprehensive reporting software, these cameras are set to revolutionize equipment monitoring and maintenance, setting new standards for efficiency and accuracy.

For more details, click here or contact us by [email protected]

CRYSOUND WEBSITE

SOURCE CRYSOUND