Crystal Intelligence Partners with TVA3 to Deliver Crypto Compliance Training in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Intelligence, a leader in blockchain analytics and investigative solutions, is set to deliver an in-person crypto compliance and investigations training session in collaboration with TVA3 on October 26 in Taipei, Taiwan.

This training initiative, specifically designed for law enforcement, investigators, compliance professionals, and legal experts, aims to strengthen Taiwan's defenses against the rising tide of crypto-related crimes, including fraud, scams, and money laundering. As these threats become more prevalent, there is an increasing need for local authorities to be equipped with the knowledge and tools necessary to trace and investigate blockchain transactions effectively.

Bridging the Knowledge Gap in Crypto Investigations

Despite efforts by major institutions like the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) and the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau (MJIB), local law enforcement often lacks the specialized training required to handle crypto crimes efficiently. "There is a significant demand for enhanced training and better collaboration between local law enforcement and international organizations," stated Charlie Chen, Secretary of the Taiwan Virtual Asset Anti-Money Laundering Association (TVA3). "Crystal's tools for compliance and transaction monitoring are crucial in bridging these gaps."

By offering this comprehensive training, Crystal Intelligence and TVA3 aim to empower local officers with the practical skills to track down suspects and recover stolen assets, transforming how blockchain crimes are investigated in Taiwan.

The training will feature real-world case studies tailored to Taiwan's specific context, providing attendees with actionable insights and proven strategies.

Date: October 26, 2024

Registration: https://crystalintelligence.com/crypto-investigations-compliance-training/#taiwan

Crystal is a leading blockchain intelligence firm empowering financial institutions, law enforcement and regulators with real-time blockchain analysis, investigative and compliance solutions. Our solution helps financial institutions comply with global anti-money laundering regulations efficiently. Investigators and government agencies use Crystal's cutting-edge technology and unique real-time intelligence to solve crypto investigations. Available as a free blockchain explorer, SaaS, or API.

