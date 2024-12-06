CSCEC Science and Technology Exhibition Brief

BEIJING, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 CSCEC Science and Technology Exhibition is hosted by China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC). The exhibition shows the latest advancements in sustainable urban development and building technologies.

Themed "Technology Empowers a Better Life, Innovation Leads Chinese Construction," the exhibition is divided into three main thematic areas: "Building a Harmonious City," "Expanding a Happy Living Environment," and "Promoting China-built." It features seven exhibition zones focused on livable city, resilient city, smart city, green and low-carbon, good house, intelligent construction, and major construction projects, featuring 167 innovations in digitalization, industrialization and intelligent development of the construction sector.

The "Building a Harmonious City" thematic area displayed models of key projects, demonstrating the active exploration of the garden city concept by CSCEC. Innovative technologies such as watershed environment comprehensive treatment system solutions, super-magnetic separation water purification equipment, and efficient and broad-spectrum heavy metal stabilization materials contribute to cleaner land, clearer water, greener trees, and more fragrant flowers.

In the "Expanding a Happy Living Environment" thematic area, models of green and low-carbon buildings were exhibited. The newly built fine house model room focuses on urban renewal and modern development, allowing visitors to experience the life changes brought by technological progress, while the renovated model room showcases a suite of CSCEC's solutions, including Modular Integrated Construction and GS-Building—Steel structure prefabricated building products.

In the "Promoting China-built" thematic area, there are products built with high-end glass curtain wall, such as Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the world's tallest building. The smart construction booth displays some cutting-edge technologies: in-situ 3D printer equipment, Skyscraper Construction Machine, Intelligent Assembled Bridge-Building Machine (IABM) and Tower Crane.

The outdoor area displays a model of the building that generates electricity with LIGHT series lightweight photovoltaic curtain wall, along with a range of building technologies and products that enhance daily life.

In the future, CSCEC will continue to make efforts and contributions to the development of the industry.

