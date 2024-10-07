【C.S】Cordyceps Sunshine Group Enters Strategic Partnership with Yue Hwa Chinese Products Emporium

TAIPEI, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordyceps Sunshine【C.S】Group, Taiwan's largest chain specializing in the medicinal mushroom, Antrodia cinnamomea, has officially signed a strategic partnership agreement with Hong Kong's renowned department store group, Yue Hwa Chinese Products Emporium Limited, on July 9, 2024. Under this agreement, Yue Hwa will exclusively distribute【C.S】Group's Antrodia cinnamomea health products, branded as "KASAER," across its extensive retail network in Hong Kong.

(Left) The senior management of Yue Hwa Chinese visited Taipei East District Store;& (Right)【C.S】Group Vincent Liu& Guided tours

This collaboration signifies Yue Hwa's strong recognition of【C.S】Group's innovative cultivation techniques and brand philosophy. By partnering with Hong Kong's largest department store group,【C.S】Group aims to expand its presence in the Greater China market for traditional Chinese medicine and health supplements.

【Background and Industry Standing of Yue Hwa Chinese Products Emporium】

Yue Hwa Chinese Products Emporium, established in Hong Kong in 1959, is a major retail group specializing in Chinese goods. Known for its rich history and reputable standing, "Yue Hwa" symbolizes the prosperity of Chinese culture. In 1976, Yue Hwa became the first department store in Asia to implement computerized cash registers, showcasing the visionary foresight of its management.

From its humble beginnings as a small store, Yue Hwa has grown into a significant retail conglomerate, operating department stores, specialty Chinese medicine shops, and health product chains. The company offers a wide range of unique products from Greater China, including rare treasures, apparel, furniture, and herbal medicines, with operations in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Yue Hwa is committed to promoting Chinese goods, adhering to principles of comprehensive stock, authenticity, superior quality, and excellent service. Their strategic business approach, "Keeping pace with the times, staying in sync with society, and aligning with customers," has allowed them to maintain a leading position in Hong Kong's retail sector. In response to changing consumer habits, Yue Hwa began developing its online shopping platform in 2011, enhancing the shopping experience with Facebook and WeChat integration to attract younger customers.

The company's senior management has noted in media interviews that their Chinese medicine department's revenue has shown stable growth, regardless of economic fluctuations. This trend is attributed to the increasing health consciousness among Chinese communities and the global trend towards natural herbal remedies.

【C.S】Group 's Leadership in the Medicinal Mushroom Market

This strategic partnership with Yue Hwa Chinese Products Emporium will further strengthen【C.S】Group's market position and brand recognition in the Greater China region. By leveraging Yue Hwa's extensive retail network,【C.S】Group aims to accelerate its industry presence and prepare for expansion into other Asian markets, promising a bright future for their innovative health products.

SOURCE Cordyceps Sunshine