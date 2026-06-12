CSL Delivers World's First Battery-Powered Self-Unloading Bulk Carrier to Support Adbri Operations

SYDNEY, June 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CSL Group ("CSL"), a global leader in responsible marine transportation services, and Adbri announce the delivery of MV Yampu, the world's first battery-powered self-unloading bulk carrier. The vessel was officially delivered at Jiangjiang Nanyang Shipyard on June 5, 2026, and has now departed on its maiden voyage to commence operations for Adbri in Birkenhead, South Australia.

MV Yampu departs on maiden voyage

This new purpose-built 11,000 deadweight tonne limestone carrier represents a major step forward in sustainable marine logistics. Designed to transport approximately 2.7 million tonnes of limestone annually for Adbri – an increase of 35% over its predecessor – MV Yampu will significantly enhance supply chain efficiency while reducing environmental impact.

Equipped with advanced hybrid propulsion technology, the vessel is expected to reduce diesel consumption by 25% and cut Scope 1 emissions by 40% compared to the ship it replaces. By 2031, MV Yampu will operate fully on electric power, enabling emissions reductions of more than 90% and setting a new benchmark for low-carbon bulk shipping.

Owned and operated by CSL and crewed by Australian seafarers, MV Yampu has been optimised to support a fully integrated limestone supply chain for Adbri. Upon arrival in South Australia, the vessel will play a key role in delivering essential raw materials more reliably, efficiently, and sustainably.

MV Yampu is the result of a close collaboration between the CSL and Adbri teams, reflecting both companies' shared commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and the decarbonisation of the maritime industry.

The CSL Group is a world class provider of complex marine solutions and the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Headquartered in Montreal with operations throughout the Americas, Australia, Europe and Africa, CSL provides a broad range of shipping and handling services and delivers millions of tonnes of cargo annually for customers in the construction, steel, energy and agri-food sectors.

Media Contact: Brigitte Hébert, Director, Communications, 514-653-8854, [email protected]

SOURCE The CSL Group Inc.