CSOP CSAM CSI A500 Index ETF Lists on Singapore Exchange Today

SINGAPORE, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore's first CSI A500 Index ETF—CSOP CSAM CSI A500 Index ETF (Stock Code: SUN), lists on Singapore Exchange (SGX) today (January 20, 2026). SUN's listing price is SGD 1 per share, with a trading lot size of 1 share and an annual management fee of 0.89%.

CSOP CSAM CSI A500 Index ETF (Stock Code: SUN)

The listing of CSOP CSAM CSI A500 Index ETF on SGX reflects the continued opening of China's financial markets and marks another milestone in the internationalization of Chinese assets. SUN is a feeder ETF (the sub-fund). To achieve its investment objective, it will invest at least 90% of its net assets in the China Southern CSI A500 ETF (the underlying fund), directly and/or indirectly via the QFI status granted to CSOP Asset Management Pte. Ltd.(Singapore) (fund manager) and/or any other permissible methods under prevailing laws and regulations. The underlying fund listed in 2024 and, as of January 8, 2026, has RMB 47.1 billion in assets under management, ranking second globally[1]. It is the largest among peer products on Shenzhen Stock Exchange, with low tracking error, precise index replication, and scale advantages. Singapore investors can conveniently trade this ETF on the secondary market in SGD, with a minimum investment of just SGD 1, providing efficient access to the long-term growth potential of China's core assets.

The CSI A500 Index (the Index) selects 500 A-share securities with relatively large market capitalizations and strong liquidity from across industries as its constituents, aiming to reflect the overall performance of the most representative listed companies in each sector. From an industry allocation perspective, the CSI A500 Index has higher weights in Industrials, Information Technology, Materials, Financials, and Communication Services, which may enhance its potential to deliver relative excess returns. In 2025, CSI A500 Index achieved a return of 22.43%[2].

Mr. Zhou Yi, Chairman of China Southern Asset Management Co., Ltd. (CSAM) and Chairman of CSOP Asset Management Limited (CSOP), said: "CSOP CSAM CSI A500 Index ETF is the seventh ETF we have launched in Singapore. This product's launch is achieved through the collaborative efforts of CSAM and CSOP, as well as the continued support of SGX. SUN offers investors a way to invest in leading Chinese companies across various industries. The successful listing of this ETF not only enriches Singapore's ETF market but also helps meet investors' demand for broad-based A-share index exposure."

About Singapore CSOP

CSOP entered the Singapore market in 2018 and established CSOP Asset Management Pte. Ltd.(Singapore CSOP). Following eight years of development, it has successfully established itself as one of the leading ETF issuers in Singapore. Singapore CSOP has demonstrated significant growth, managing assets totalling about US$2.5 billion as of 31 December 2025. This includes steadily increasing ETF assets under management (US$0.7bn) and rapid expansion of the CSOP USD Money Market Fund (US$1.8bn), which has become the largest USD money market fund based in Southeast Asia.

Singapore CSOP has achieved several significant milestones in its product offerings. Notably, the ICBC CSOP FTSE Chinese Government Bond Index ETF stands out as one of the largest China government bond ETFs globally. Additionally, it held a position among the top three largest ETFs in Singapore on its listing day. CSOP iEdge S-REIT Leaders Index ETF set a record for the highest listing-day trading turnover for an ETF on SGX, and it is also Singapore's largest REIT ETF IPO. CSOP FTSE Asia Pacific Low Carbon Index ETF and CSOP CSI STAR and CHINEXT 50 Index ETF constitute the first cross-listed ETF pair between China and Singapore. Meanwhile, CSOP USD Money Market Fund offers a T+0 settlement to Singapore investors. CSOP CSAM CSI A500 Index ETF is a valuable addition to CSOP Singapore's stable of ETFs.

Disclaimer:

The investment product(s), as mentioned in this document, is/are registered under section 286 of the Securities and Futures Act (Cap. 289) of Singapore (the "SFA"). This material and the information contained in this material shall not be regarded as an offer or solicitation of business.

CSOP Asset Management Pte. Ltd. ("CSOP") which prepared this document believes that information in this advertisement is based upon sources that are believed to be accurate, complete, and reliable. However, CSOP does not warrant the accuracy and completeness of the information and shall not be liable to the recipient or controlling shareholders of the recipient resulting from its use.

Investment advice and suitability assessment should be sought from a financial adviser before making an investment. Investment involves risk. The value of investments, and the income from them, can go down as well as up and an investor may get back less than the amount invested. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Investors should read the prospectus and product highlights sheet, which can be obtained on CSOP website or authorized participating dealers, before deciding whether to invest. This material has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Index Provider Disclaimer

The Product based on the Index is in no way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by China Securities Index Company ("CSI") and CSI shall not have any liability with respect thereto. For complete details of the index provider disclaimers, please visit the official website.

[1] Source: Shenzhen Stock Exchange [2] Source: China Securities Index Co., Ltd.

SOURCE CSOP Asset Management