CSTS Launches Generation C Foundation Training Academy in China

At the heart of the programme are elite coaching clinics led by international coaches. Young players from local schools and community programmes are given a rare opportunity to receive world-class coaching, gaining exposure to advanced techniques, tactical understanding, and professional training methodologies to:

Develop their technical skills and game intelligence;

Instil discipline, teamwork, and professional mindset; and

Provide access to international standards of coaching and mentorship.

Tim Bredbury, Head of Sports at CSTS, highlighted the importance of early-stage development, "Working with young players here in Hunan has been incredibly rewarding. You can see the passion and potential. With the right training and guidance, programmes like this will not only improve skills, build confidence and a love for the game from a young age, they will help shape the future of football in China."

A representative from the Hunan Provincial Government emphasized the strategic value of the programme, "The Generation C Foundation Training Academy will deliver lasting benefits to our youth and local football communities. Our partnership with CSTS reflects a shared commitment to developing talent and strengthening football in China."

Abel Zhao, CSTS CEO underscored the broader vision behind the initiative, "While matches capture attention, the true legacy of Generation C lies in its impact on developing those playing the game. By investing in grassroots training and empowering young players like this, we are contributing to a stronger football future in China."

The Generation C Foundation Training Academy represents an investment in the future competitiveness of football in China, aligning with broader national ambitions to elevate standards across the sport. By combining international expertise with local participation, CSTS and its partners are helping build a scalable platform for youth development, talent identification, and community engagement.

As the programme continues to expand, CSTS will deepen its focus on training pathways, academy partnerships, and long-term athlete development, ensuring that future generations have both the inspiration and infrastructure to succeed on the world stage.

About CSTS Enterprises

CSTS Enterprises is an integrated media, entertainment, sports, and travel technology group. The company develops and partners with intellectual properties and brands to deliver compelling experiences that connect with local and regional audiences across the world. In addition to its own initiatives, including Generation C and PremierX, it collaborates with international IPs such as the FIFA World Cup, Formula 1, and Waterbomb.

CSTS integrates experiential marketing, tourism, data, and technology to deliver connected audience experiences. The company engages consumers across physical events and digital channels, working with clients to execute at scale across markets, turning complex activations into co-ordinated, measurable outcomes.

About Generation C

Generation C is CSTS Enterprises' sports development platform, dedicated to nurturing the next generation of football talent in China. Through access to world-class coaching, proven training methodologies, elite player pathways, and international expertise, Generation C aims to elevate the standard of youth football across the country.

Founded on the belief that long-term success begins at the grassroots level, Generation C focuses on building technical excellence, tactical intelligence, physical preparedness, and character both on and off the pitch. By creating opportunities for young players to learn, compete, and thrive in high-performance environments, the platform seeks to unlock potential at every stage of the development journey, helping shape the future of football in China.

SOURCE CSTS Enterprises