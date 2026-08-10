CSTS and Chelsea Football Club Launch Strategic Partnership to Deliver Unforgettable Football Experiences in Hong Kong

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CSTS Enterprises ('CSTS') is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Chelsea Football Club, one of the world's leading football clubs, as part of Chelsea's 2026 Hong Kong Pre-Season Tour. The collaboration represents a significant milestone for CSTS as it continues to expand its presence across sports, tourism, hospitality, entertainment, and premium fan experiences globally.

CSTS and Chelsea Football Club hosted a youth football development programme at Hong Kong Football Club, providing aspiring young players with opportunities to engage with Chelsea's renowned football development philosophy. The CSTS team pictured with Chelsea Football Club legend Roberto Di Matteo (centre).

Under the partnership, CSTS has been appointed the official travel agency partner of Chelsea FC Hong Kong Pre-Season Tour and will work alongside the club to create a series of unique football-related experiences designed to bring fans closer to the game – and strengthen Hong Kong's position as a destination for major international sporting events.

The collaboration kicked off with a youth football development programme at Hong Kong Football Club on August 3, providing aspiring young players with opportunities to engage with Chelsea's renowned football development philosophy. The partnership continued through the highly anticipated Chelsea FC vs. Juventus match at Kai Tak Stadium on August 5 as part of the Hong Kong Football Festival, one of the marquee sporting events to be staged in Hong Kong this year. Beyond matchday activity, the partnership also encompassed a range of fan and hospitality initiatives designed to deepen engagement with Chelsea supporters and partners across the market.

The partnership also reflects CSTS Enterprises' commitment to investing in the future of football by creating opportunities for youth participation and fan development. Through academy-related activities, community engagement initiatives, and access to world-class football expertise, CSTS aims to contribute to the continued growth of the sport in Hong Kong while fostering meaningful connections between global sporting brands and audiences.

Speaking on the partnership, Abel Zhao, CEO and Executive Director of CSTS Enterprises said, "We are honoured to partner with Chelsea Football Club, recognised around the world for its excellence, rich heritage, and passionate global fanbase. This collaboration aligns perfectly with CSTS' vision of creating extraordinary experiences that connect people through sport, entertainment, and hospitality. We are excited to welcome Chelsea FC to Hong Kong and look forward to delivering memorable initiatives that will benefit fans, partners, and the wider community."

The partnership underscores CSTS' long-term ambition to become a global platform for international sports and entertainment experiences. By working with leading organisations such as Chelsea FC, CSTS continues to create meaningful opportunities that bring world-class brands, premium experiences, and international audiences together.

As Chelsea FC's Hong Kong Pre-Season Tour unfolds, both organisations look forward to delivering experiences that celebrate football's power to inspire communities, unite fans, and create lasting memories, both on and off the pitch.

About CSTS Enterprises

CSTS Enterprises is an integrated media, entertainment, sports, and travel technology group. The company develops and partners with intellectual properties and brands to deliver compelling experiences that connect with local and regional audiences across the world. In addition to its own initiatives, including Generation C and PremierX, it collaborates with international IPs such as the FIFA World Cup, Formula 1, and Waterbomb.

CSTS integrates experiential marketing, tourism, data, and technology to deliver connected audience experiences. The company engages consumers across physical events and digital channels, working with clients to execute at scale across markets, turning complex activations into co-ordinated, measurable outcomes.

SOURCE CSTS Enterprises