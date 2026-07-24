CSTS Leaders Appointed to HKGCC Committees

HONG KONG, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CSTS is proud to congratulate two of its leaders on their appointment to committees of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce (HKGCC).

Group CEO and Executive Director, Abel Zhao has been appointed to serve on the Innovation, Data, and Communication Committee, and Group Director, Corporate Strategy & Sustainability Sharon Li has been appointed to serve on the Retail, Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee.

These appointments recognise the professionalism, expertise, and industry leadership demonstrated by both Abel and Sharon, and reinforces CSTS' ongoing contribution to Hong Kong's economic and business development.

Through the distinguished 78-year history and legacy of its Connexus subsidiary, CSTS has long played a significant role in supporting trade, logistics, and business growth in Hong Kong. These committee appointments further reflect the group's commitment to sharing industry insights, fostering innovation, and contributing to dialogue on issues shaping the economic future of Hong Kong.

"These appointments are testament to the calibre of leadership within CSTS and the respect our colleagues have earned within Hong Kong's business community," said Simon Hague, Connexus Managing Director. "We are delighted to see Abel and Sharon recognized by the HKGCC and are confident they will make valuable contributions to their respective committees."

HKGCC's committees bring together business leaders and subject matter experts to provide industry perspectives, promote collaboration, and support Hong Kong's continued competitiveness. Abel and Sharon will contribute their experience and insights to discussions spanning innovation, data and communications, as well as retail, culture, sports and tourism.

CSTS extends its congratulations to both Abel and Sharon and looks forward to supporting their contributions to Hong Kong's business community through these important appointments.

About CSTS

CSTS Enterprises is an integrated media, entertainment, sports, and travel technology group. The company develops and partners with intellectual properties and brands to deliver compelling experiences that connect with local and regional audiences across the world. In addition to its own initiatives, including Generation C and PremierX, it collaborates with international IPs such as the FIFA World Cup, Formula 1, and Waterbomb.

CSTS integrates experiential marketing, tourism, data, and technology to deliver connected audience experiences. The company engages consumers across physical events and digital channels, working with clients to execute at scale across markets, turning complex activations into co-ordinated, measurable outcomes.

About Connexus

Connexus is an award-winning travel management company and wholly owned subsidiary of CSTS Enterprises. Founded in 1948 as Swire Travel, the company is Hong Kong's first registered travel agency and has over 78 years of trusted heritage, delivering seamless travel-tech solutions, combining personalised 24/7 support with advanced digital capabilities.

Connexus offers a comprehensive suite of travel management services spanning corporate travel, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions), and travel technology solutions. For more information, visit www.connexustravel.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE CSTS Enterprises