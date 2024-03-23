CTF Education Group Kicks Off Landmark Education Hub in Greater Bay Area

Grand Opening Ceremony draws over 500 guests from Hong Kong, Mainland China and overseas

HONG KONG, March 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CTF Education Group ("CTFEG") today has officially inaugurated its highly anticipated Education Hub in Panyu, Guangzhou, to an audience of some 500 guests, including education, business, government and industry leaders from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area ("GBA"), the region, and beyond.

Dotting the eyes of lions to celebrate the Grand Opening of the Education Hub: (from left to right) Ms. Louisa Shen, Chinese Principal, Benenden School Bilingual Guangzhou; Mrs. Selena Tsang, representative of the Cheng Family; Dr. Adrian Cheng, Executive Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of New World Development Company Limited; Dr. Henry Cheng, CTFEG Chairman; Mrs. Jennifer Yu Cheng, CTFEG Group President; Ms. Jennifer Ma, Honorary Executive Supervisor of Benenden Schools (China); Dr. Wang Dian Jun, Chief School Supervisor and Honourable Principal of Benenden Bilingual Schools Guangzhou; and The Hon Anna Birkett, Chairman of Governing Council & Chairman of Nomination Committee of Benenden School UK Student performers from Victoria Educational Organisation in Hong Kong, Benenden Bilingual School Guangzhou, and Benenden School in the UK performed a traditional Lingnan style Lion Dance. Mrs. Jennifer Yu Cheng, Group President of CTFEG delivered her speech at the Opening Ceremony of the Education Hub.

The Grand Opening of the Education Hub project marks a significant milestone for CTFEG, an integrated education group based in Hong Kong. CTFEG's vision is to empower the next generation to be future ready, serving students, parents and educators through kindergarten, primary and secondary schools in Hong Kong and strategic partner schools in Mainland China.

The Hub aims to drive a dynamic exchange of ideas, skills, and resources in the Greater Bay Area to prepare a new talent pipeline for China's future. Its pioneering "Kindervarsity" model applies the university framework to bring together a community of learners, educators, researchers and industry professionals to shape the future of education.

A roster of distinguished guests attended the Opening Ceremony of the Education Hub, including: representatives from the Panyu Government; Dr. Henry Cheng Kar Shun, CTFEG Chairman; Dr. Adrian Cheng, Executive Vice-chairman and Chief Executive Officer of New World Development Company Limited; Mrs. Jennifer Yu Cheng, CTFEG Group President; Ms. Jennifer Ma, Honorary Executive Supervisor of Benenden Schools (China); Dr. Wang Dian Jun, Chief School Supervisor and Honourable Principal of Benenden Bilingual Schools Guangzhou; The Hon Anna Birkett, Chairman of Governing Council & Chairman of Nomination Committee of Benenden School in the UK; Ms. Samantha Price, Headmistress of Benenden School in the UK; members of leading universities in China and abroad, including Professor Chang Shih-Fu, Dean of The Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science, Columbia University; Professor Peter Q. Blair, Assistant Professor, Harvard Graduate School of Education; Professor Nancy Ip, President of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and others.

The event was punctuated by a traditional Lingnan style Lion Dance featuring a cross-regional collaboration of student performers from Victoria Educational Organisation in Hong Kong, Benenden Bilingual School Guangzhou, and Benenden School in the UK.

"Today's opening of the Education Hub project not only demonstrates our firm commitment to education, but is a milestone in our efforts to nurture young talents to contribute to the development of the Greater Bay Area," said Mrs. Jennifer Yu Cheng, Group President of CTFEG, in her address at the Opening Ceremony.

The Future Ready Complete Education

The first school located in the Hub – Benenden Bilingual School Guangzhou ("BBSG") opened its doors in September 2023 – provides a "Future Ready Complete Education" which targets each student's journey to achieve academic and personal development, a firm understanding of the world in which we live, as well as a future ready mindset and skill sets.

About CTF Education Group

CTF Education Group (CTFEG) is a leading integrated education group based in Hong Kong. K-12 education is at the heart of what CTFEG does, serving students, parents and educators through kindergarten, primary and secondary schools in Hong Kong. CTFEG schools include Victoria Educational Organisation, Victoria Playpark, DSC International School and ARCH Education. CTFEG established the Education Hub in Panyu, Guangzhou, based on its pioneering education model that brings together a community of learners, educators, researchers and industry professionals for the future of education.

By connecting a myriad of resources and stakeholders to achieve greater collaboration, efficiency and opportunities, CTFEG is driving K-12 schools and education into the future. The Group's extensive network of stakeholders and services includes Curriculum Development, Schools Management, Talent Development and Institutional Partnerships.

