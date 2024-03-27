New Landmark Education Hub in Greater Bay Area Opens - "Pioneering K-12 Education for The Future"

Hub's "Kindervarsity" model comprised of Schools, Research Institute and Boarding Campus Life creates a new K-12 education experience;

First Education Forum on theme of "World Connectivity" hosted at the Grand Opening

HONG KONG, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CTF Education Group ("CTFEG") celebrated the Grand Opening of The Education Hub Project in Panyu, Guangzhou, the Greater Bay Area ("GBA"). The Opening Ceremony was attended by over 500 guests, including representatives from the Panyu Government; Dr. Henry Cheng Kar Shun, CTFEG Chairman; Dr. Adrian Cheng, Executive Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of New World Development Company Limited; Mrs. Jennifer Yu Cheng, CTFEG Group President; Ms. Jennifer Ma, Honourary Executive Supervisor of Benenden Schools (China); Professor Peter Q. Blair, Assistant Professor of Harvard Graduate School of Education; Professor Chang Shih-Fu, Dean of The Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science of Columbia University; distinguished guests from education, business, and industry leaders from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area ("GBA"), the region, and beyond.

Group photo (from left to right) :Ms. Echo Huang, Director & Chief Executive Officer of New World China Land Limited; Ms. Jennifer Ma, Honourary Executive Supervisor of Benenden Schools (China); Mrs. Jennifer Yu Cheng, CTFEG Group President; Dr. Adrian Cheng, Executive Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of New World Development Company Limited; Dr. Henry Cheng Kar Shun, CTFEG Chairman; Mr. Huang Biao, Chairman of Panyu District Committee and Ms Qin Hai Shen, Chairman of the District Chinese People’s Political Consultative Committee The Panelists of the World Connectivity Education Forum (Panel 1): “Advancing K-12 Education as A Community”: (from left to right) Ms. Joyce Zhang, General Manager, Human Resources & Administration Department, New World China; Professor Peter Q. Blair, Assistant Professor, Harvard Graduate School of Education; Professor Chang Shih-Fu, Dean of The Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science, Columbia University; Dr. Wang Dian Jun, Chief School Supervisor and Principal of Benenden Bilingual School Guangzhou. Panel Moderator: Ms. Jennifer Ma, Honourary Executive Supervisor, Benenden Schools (China) (1st right) (from left to right) Ms. Jennifer Ma, Honourary Executive Supervisor of Benenden Schools (China) and Ms. Louisa Shen, Chinese Principal, Benenden Bilingual School Guangzhou

The new Education Hub (the "Hub") aims to drive a dynamic exchange of ideas, skills, and resources in the GBA to prepare a new talent pipeline for China's future. Through its pioneering "Kindervarsity" model, the Hub, comprised of Schools, Research Institute and Boarding Campus Life, is creating a K-12 education experience that inspires, equips, and empowers a new generation of learners for the future.

Photos (Click here to download)

The "Kindervarsity" model applies the university framework – bringing together a community of learners, educators, researchers and industry professionals for the future of education. "Kinder", from the word kindergarten in German, means children, and "varsity" means university. The pioneering Kindervarsity ("children" "university") model comprises three core components – schools, research, and campus life, providing real-world experiences that equip students to thrive in a future world and workplace.

In direct alignment with the core mission of CTFEG, responsible for planning and managing the Hub, the new Hub will prepare students to become "Future World Ready." CTFEG is a leading integrated education group headquartered in Hong Kong. It provides education services to students, parents, and educators through kindergartens, primary schools, and secondary schools in Hong Kong, as well as partner schools in Mainland China.

In 2021, CTFEG began extending its footprint in the Greater Bay Area through the creation of the Hub. "We want to create a groundbreaking learning hub to set the stage to drive K-12 education forward – to bridge the gap between the classroom and the workplace, ensuring that students today have the skills and mindset to become the talent pipeline of tomorrow," said Jennifer Yu Cheng, Group President of CTF Education Group. "To achieve this, we created the pioneering 'Kindervarsity' model here at the Education Hub to bring together a community of learners, educators, researchers and industry professionals for the future of education."

The Hub's vibrant campus is home to Benenden Bilingual School Guangzhou, the Future Education Research Institute, and cutting-edge, first-class facilities such as the Performing Arts Centre, Innovation Centre, Sports Centre, as well as boarding houses for students and teachers.

The Hub's First Education Forum

The Grand Opening of the Hub on 23 March 2024 heralded the Hub's first Education Forum, featuring the participation of over 200 distinguished education leaders and industry professionals from the GBA and around the world. This inaugural year's theme – "World Connectivity" – explored how community is key to driving K-12 education into the future; and how universities and industries can come together to advance K-12 education to match the pace of AI and other transformative technologies.

Panelists at the Forum included Dr. Wang Dian Jun, Chief School Supervisor and Principal of Benenden Bilingual School Guangzhou; Professor Chang Shih-Fu, Dean of The Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science, Columbia University; Professor Peter Q. Blair, Assistant Professor, Harvard Graduate School of Education; Ms. Joyce Zhang, General Manager, Human Resources & Administration Department, New World China; Ms. Cecilia Li, Vice President, EF international Education China; Mr. Paul Tines, Founding Arts Director, The Education Hub, Dr. Tony Chen, STEAM Innovation Director, Benenden Bilingual School Guangzhou and Mr. Jakub Peciak, Academic Principal, Benenden Bilingual School Guangzhou.

"Today's opening of the Education Hub demonstrates our firm commitment to education, and is a milestone in our efforts to nurture young talents for the future," said Mrs. Jennifer Yu Cheng, Group President of CTFEG. "Ultimately, we hope to create a unique learning hub community to foster exchange between Hong Kong and other regions in GBA, and to provide future ready learning opportunities to equip students to chart their own paths to success."

The Future Ready Complete Education

The first school located in Education Hub – Benenden Bilingual School Guangzhou ("BBSG") opened its doors in September 2023 – provides a "Future Ready Complete Education". In step with strategic partner Benenden School, Benenden Bilingual School Guangzhou's Future Ready Complete Education targets each student's journey to achieve academic and personal development, a firm understanding of the world in which we live, as well as a future ready mindset and skill sets.

"By leveraging Education Hub's resources, we strive to make an impact beyond school by cultivating exchanges with the wider community, be it GBA Hong Kong or abroad," said Jennifer Ma, Honourary Executive Supervisor of Benenden Schools (China). "Already this summer, we will be the beacon of innovation, collaborating with industries and leveraging our very own ecosystem's resources in Chinese culture preservation; to create interdisciplinary programmes that link Chinese culture to STEAM, and commerce – bringing Chinese culture to life for both local and international communities." A School Experience Day for Hong Kong parents will be organised in late April. Stay tuned for more information.

Future Education Research Institute – World Connectivity

Rigorous programmes at the Hub are supported by the Hub's Future Education Research Institute. The Institute collaborates with K-12 educators, university researchers, corporate industries, and institutions on future education research projects to develop innovative educational frameworks, approaches, and pedagogies that advance the frontiers of K-12 education. It combines the collaborative achievements of academic research and corporate institutions to create future-ready education.

Under the Institute, the School Leadership Academy is dedicated to enhancing the leadership capacities and professional development of school leaders. It plans to host its first School Leadership Forum in October 2024. Its initiatives directly contribute to the long-term advancement of system leadership across the region.

Campus of Infinite Possibilities

On campus, students enjoy access to infinite possibilities through unparalleled resources – including state-of-the-art Performing Arts, Sports, and Innovation Centres – that enrich their learning experiences, expand their horizons and expose them to endless opportunities – preparing them to thrive in a fast evolving and dynamic world.

This summer, the Education Hub is anticipating to collaborate with a university and experienced professionals to host a variety of summer programmes, including the Summer Master Series, which provides experiential learning for students aged 4 to 14 years old. These fun-filled, interdisciplinary programmes encompass music and the performing arts, robotics, automation, and other technology and innovation topics, Chinese culture and literature, and sports. (Click here to view the brochure | Enquiries: [email protected])

Location and Connectivity

The Education Hub is located in close proximity (approximately 10 minutes' drive) to Guangzhou Nan Station in Panyu, Guangzhou, just an hour away by high-speed train from Hong Kong and other GBA cities.

About CTF Education Group

CTF Education Group (CTFEG) is a leading integrated education group based in Hong Kong with a focus on K-12 education. Across the Group's education ecosystem, from K-12 schools, education management, community engagement and philanthropy, we strive to bridge the gap between the classroom and the workplace – to ensure that students today have the skills and mindset to become the talent pipeline of tomorrow. In Hong Kong, CTFEG serves students, parents and educators through its kindergarten, primary and secondary schools, including Victoria Educational Organisation, Victoria Playpark, DSC International School and ARCH Education. CTFEG launched the Education Hub project in Panyu, Guangzhou, based on its pioneering education model that brings together a community of learners, educators, researchers and industry professionals for the future of education.

About The Education Hub

The Education Hub project was founded in Panyu, Guangzhou, to create a K-12 education experience that inspires, equips, and empowers a new generation of learners for the future. The Hub aims to drive a dynamic exchange of ideas, skills, and resources in the Greater Bay Area to prepare a new talent pipeline for China's future. Its pioneering "Kindervarsity" model applies the university framework to bring together a community of learners, educators, researchers and industry professionals to shape the future of education.

The three core components at the Education Hub are Schools, Research, and Campus and Residential life. Schools within the Education Hub offer a diverse range of curricula designed under the ethos of "Complete Education" to meet the dynamic needs and interests of students. Rigorous academic programmes and innovative pedagogical offerings are supported by the Hub's Future Education Research Institute, which leverages global resources and CTF Education Group's extensive ecosystem to advance the frontiers of K-12 education through research projects in collaboration with K-12 educators, university researchers, corporates, and institutes. With its world-class Performing Arts, Innovation, and Sports Centres and campus and residential life programmes, the Hub campus offers students access to unparalleled resources to explore their infinite possibilities.

SOURCE CTF Education Group