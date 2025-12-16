CTicket Selected as Exclusive Ticketing Partner for T1 Vietnam Fanmeeting in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CTicket, a digital ticketing platform powered by Cake by VPBank, has been officially appointed as the exclusive ticketing partner for the T1 Vietnam Fanmeeting featuring global esports icon Faker, scheduled for December 2025. The appointment represents an important step for CTicket as it expands its role in supporting large-scale international events in Vietnam, highlighting the increasing capacity of local digital infrastructure to handle high-demand live experiences.

Before stepping into esports, CTicket had already handled some of Vietnam's most sought-after international entertainment events, including concerts and fanmeetings featuring G-Dragon, Daesung, Kim Jae Joong, YooNa… and other global stars. These events attracted significant traffic spikes yet consistently showcased CTicket's system stability, secure digital ticketing, and smooth check-in processes.

The T1 partnership, however, marked a new milestone. When tickets for the December 2025 fanmeeting were released, demand surged across Vietnam's massive gaming community. Despite the intense traffic, the platform remained fully stable, with several local media outlets highlighting the smooth ticket-purchasing experience during one of the country's most high-pressure ticket releases. The outcome was widely seen as a positive signal of Vietnam's growing technical readiness to support international-scale esports events.

Building on this momentum, CTicket launched Vietnam's first Esports-standard ticketing feature. This innovation is tailored to the complex needs of professional tournaments, supporting multi-phase ticket releases, role-based seating structures, comprehensive anti-fraud safeguards, scalable venue check-ins, and international payment options. These features align the platform with capabilities typically found in mature markets like South Korea and Singapore.

With a fast-growing digital audience and one of Southeast Asia's largest gaming communities, Vietnam is emerging as a competitive destination for international live events. By offering expanding capabilities that span both major entertainment and professional esports, CTicket is now positioned as the key technology partner for regional organizers seeking a reliable, scalable, and localized ticketing solution, playing a pivotal role in shaping Vietnam's future as a premier event hub in Southeast Asia.

For more details, please contact:

Ms. Tran Hong Nguyen

Corporate Communications & PR Team – Cake Digital Bank

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://cake.vn

SOURCE Cake By VPBank