CU Malaysia and aT Kuala Lumpur Center Strengthen Partnership to Promote K-Food Nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CU Malaysia, the country's leading Korean convenience store chain, proudly announces its strengthened partnership with the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT), a government agency under the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA) of the Republic of Korea. Together, they are working closely to promote authentic Korean food and lifestyle experiences to Malaysians through nationwide promotions and cultural events.

As part of this collaboration, CU Malaysia is currently running a K-Food promotion across all 160 outlets nationwide, in partnership with the aT Kuala Lumpur Center. The promotion highlights a variety of exclusive imported Korean snacks and beverages, reflecting CU's dedication to bringing distinctive and high-quality Korean products to Malaysian customers.

Through this campaign, shoppers can enjoy special deals such as Buy 2, Get 1 Free on selected snacks and a K-Food combo set at RM11.90, featuring CU Tteokbokki, Cantabile fruit drinks, and Istea pouch beverages. The promotion aims to make authentic Korean flavors more accessible to Malaysians, both during the festival and in their everyday lives.

The nationwide K-Food campaign complements the upcoming K-Fresh Universe Malaysia 2025, the first-ever Korean food and lifestyle festival in Malaysia, organised by aT with the support of CU Malaysia. The 10-day event will be held from 24 October to 2 November 2025, at Mytown Shopping Centre (Town Park & Sunken Garden) in Kuala Lumpur. It will feature a lively showcase of premium Korean fruits, authentic food ingredients, and freshly made Korean delicacies crafted from top-quality Korean produce.

Visitors can also enjoy a vibrant marketplace offering a wide range of K-snacks, desserts, and beverages. CU Malaysia will feature its signature Korean favorites, including CU Tteokbokki, Korean Corn Sausage, CU Gimbap, and other popular Korean drinks and desserts.

"We are delighted to present the K-Fresh Universe Malaysia 2025, an event that celebrates Korea's rich food culture and lifestyle. CU Malaysia's continued collaboration and support make this initiative even more meaningful. Together, we aim to expand the reach of K-Food in Malaysia and deepen cultural connections between our two countries," said Mr. Chang Chung Ho, Director of aT Kuala Lumpur Center.

As aT Kuala Lumpur Center's close partner, CU Malaysia plays a vital role in introducing the excellence of K-Food to Malaysians. Through its nationwide stores and participation in major cultural events, CU remains committed to promoting authentic Korean flavors, lifestyle, and innovation - bringing the heart of Korea to every Malaysian neighborhood.

The K-Fresh Universe Malaysia 2025 festival will run daily from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM, and admission is free for all visitors. Experience 10 days of authentic Korean food, culture, and fun through exclusive combo deals, premium K-snacks, and genuine Korean products imported directly from Korea.

About CU

CU Malaysia is Korea's No. 1 convenience store brand, operating over 160 outlets nationwide. As one of the most popular brands among young Malaysians, CU continues to innovate by offering high-quality and affordable Korean-inspired food, snacks, and beverages. CU Malaysia is dedicated to delivering authentic Korean taste and lifestyle experiences that inspire Malaysian consumers.

About Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT)

The Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT) is a government-affiliated organization under the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA) of the Republic of Korea. Through its global network, including the aT Kuala Lumpur Center, aT promotes the export of Korean agricultural and food products, supports ASEAN business partnerships, and enhances the global reputation of K-Food.

