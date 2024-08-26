CUKTECH Enters Korean Market with Innovative Mobile Charging Solutions

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CUKTECH, a technology-driven company specializing in innovative mobile charging equipment, proudly announces its entry into the Korean market. Known for its commitment to creating a comprehensive clean energy ecosystem, CUKTECH offers a range of cutting-edge products now available on Coupang and Naver. The available product lineup includes the versatile CUKTECH 30, 20, 15, and 10 Power Banks, each tailored to meet different consumer needs.

As part of its expansion, CUKTECH has launched the 55W ultra-fast CUKTECH 6 power bank, designed to provide 45W efficient charging for Samsung devices. Weighing just 153g and comparable in size to a credit card, it's highly portable and perfect for those on the go.

Additionally, CUKTECH has introduced the CP series 20,000mAh power bank, featuring 55W ultra-fast charging and built-in bidirectional fast charging cables, suitable for charging a variety of devices from smartphones to lightweight laptops.

Entering the Korean market marks a significant milestone for CUKTECH, as the company brings its innovative products to Korean consumers. The CUKTECH 6 Power Bank, along with the CP Series power bank, exemplifies the brand's dedication to quality, portability, and user convenience.

CUKTECH's mission is to offer products that combine high performance, reliability, and ease of use. The company has been recognized by IEEE and 2024 DE red dot for its contributions to the field, highlighting its products' performance, efficiency, and durability. The brand remains committed to continuous innovation and aims to expand its presence globally, providing users with reliable and efficient charging solutions. For more information about CUKTECH and its products, visit: https://cuktech.com/ .

About CUKTECH CUKTECH is a technology-driven innovative company that is committed to creating a comprehensive clean energy ecosystem and services for its users. CUKTECH embarked on its journey in 2016 and has made significant strides in the charging market, creating a range of charging products for Xiaomi that have been well-received by media and users alike. CUKTECH's products are being sold in over 100 countries or regions worldwide. CUKTECH has always adhered to product innovation and design, with over 51.4% of its team dedicated to research and development. The company insists on meticulous attention to detail and creating products that users love. For more information, please visit: https://cuktech.com/.

SOURCE CUKTECH