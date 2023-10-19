Cullen Jewellery launches the For Self collection, celebrating individuality.

Because self-love is forever

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen Jewellery, a global ethical brand specialising in premium lab grown diamond and moissanite engagement rings, is thrilled to introduce its latest collection, For Self. This line underscores the significance of personal milestones and the beauty of self-recognition, all while championing sustainable luxury.

Jewellery is about love, not just romance. In an era where self-love and individuality are celebrated, Cullen Jewellery takes a bold step away from traditional narratives.

A special piece of jewellery shouldn't have to wait for an engagement, wedding, or anniversary – and just like love, it doesn't have to come from someone else.

Key features of the For Self collection:

Inclusivity at its Heart : The collection is designed for everyone, regardless of where they are in their life journey. From celebrating entrepreneurial ventures, personal growth, or even reconnecting with old friends, there's something for every kind of milestone.

: The collection is designed for everyone, regardless of where they are in their life journey. From celebrating entrepreneurial ventures, personal growth, or even reconnecting with old friends, there's something for every kind of milestone. Customisable Designs : Recognising that every individual has a unique narrative, this collection offers extensive customisation opportunities. Whether you're commemorating a personal victory, a milestone birthday, or simply celebrating yourself, there's a piece that mirrors your unique journey.

: Recognising that every individual has a unique narrative, this collection offers extensive customisation opportunities. Whether you're commemorating a personal victory, a milestone birthday, or simply celebrating yourself, there's a piece that mirrors your unique journey. Sustainable Luxury: Cullen Jewellery's commitment to the environment shines brightly in this collection. Crafted exclusively with lab grown carbon neutral diamonds, moissanite, and recycled precious metals, every piece is a testament to luxury that doesn't come at the planet's expense.

"With For Self, we've captured those little moments when you think, 'I did that.' It's fine jewellery that echoes your unique journey — because every step is worth celebrating." said Jordan Cullen, Managing Director of Cullen Jewellery.

The For Self collection is now available for purchase. To explore the collection or customise your own piece, visit here .

About Cullen Jewellery

Cullen Jewellery was founded in 2018 by Jordan Cullen to celebrate life's cherished moments, conscientiously. Headquartered in Australia, Cullen Jewellery is a global ethical brand specialising in premium lab grown diamond and moissanite engagement rings and fine jewellery.

The brand is committed to operating responsibly and sustainably through its positive community impact and exclusive use of lab grown gemstones. The elegant creations designed by Cullen Jewellery are synonymous with exceptional craftsmanship, empowering couples to embody their values for generations to come. For more information, please visit cullenjewellery.com and @cullenjewellery on Instagram.

SOURCE Cullen Jewellery