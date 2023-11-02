Culture Tour of Beijing Opera: Cycling Through the Beauty of Beijing's Iconic Landmarks

BEIJING, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from haiwainet.cn: Beijing, a city steeped in history and cultural richness, has always been a magnet for explorers and enthusiasts. However, a unique event recently showcased the city's wonders in a distinctive way - a culture tour on two wheels. The "Culture Tour of Beijing Opera: Beauty of Cycling" event brought together a group of adventurous foreigners to explore the city's iconic landmarks.

The journey commenced with an exciting meet-up at Jingqi Coffee at 1:00 p.m. The group, comprising Peking opera enthusiasts from various corners of the globe, shared their enthusiasm for an exploration that would soon become an unforgettable experience.

Their first stop on this captivating journey was the Memorial Rock Statue for Peking Opera, a site rich in historical significance. The Memorial Rock Statue represents the city's deep-rooted love for Peking Opera. The cyclists paid their respects and embraced the artistic legacy of Beijing.

As the sun cast long shadows, the group pedaled onward to Zhengqici Theater, an establishment renowned for its spectacular Peking Opera performances. The theater's magnificent architecture and vibrant atmosphere added another layer of depth to the experience. Cycling tourists soaked in the aura of the theatrical world, appreciating the dedication and craft of the artists who have graced its stage.

However, the highlight of this unique journey lay ahead, as the cyclists approached the awe-inspiring Forbidden City and its imposing Meridian Gate. These monumental structures stand as enduring symbols of China's imperial history, revealing the opulence and grandeur of dynastic reign. The cyclists marveled at the exquisite architecture and learned about the rich history concealed within these sacred walls. The Forbidden City, which served as the imperial palace for more than 600 years, transported them back in time to a world of emperors, concubines, and imperial court rituals.

After an exhilarating day of exploration, the group reconvened at Jingqi Coffee, their starting point. As the sun dipped below the horizon, they shared stories, laughter, and a newfound appreciation for Beijing's cultural tapestry. Each cyclist had not only embraced the physical challenges of the journey but also woven the threads of history, art, and tradition into their own personal adventure.

The "Culture Tour of Beijing Opera: Beauty of Cycling" not only satisfied the visitors' adventurous spirits but also left them with a deep appreciation for Beijing's cultural treasures. It's a testament to the city's ability to seamlessly blend ancient traditions with modern life, making it a destination unlike any other.

For anyone seeking to explore Beijing in a new and exciting way, this cultural cycling tour has demonstrated the magic of this historic city, where every street and alley is a living testament to centuries of tradition and culture.

SOURCE haiwainet.cn