Curie Oncology and Oncoshot Deploy AI to Improve Patient Outcomes in Asia

SINGAPORE, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curie Oncology, one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing private oncology networks, has partnered with Singapore-based health-tech company Oncoshot to deploy AI-powered clinical research tools that help patients gain faster access to clinical trials.

The partnership marks one of the first real-world implementations of oncology-focused AI within a regional private cancer group, complementing earlier deployments across Singapore's public healthcare system.

From left to right: Ruslan Enikeev, CTO and cofounder of Oncoshot; Adrian Chan, integration project manager at Oncoshot; Chua Chee Yong, CCO of Oncoshot; Dr Toh Chee Keong, medical oncologist at Curie Oncology; and Jing Yee Ooi, trial research coordinator at Curie Oncology.

Curie Oncology: using AI to bring more trials to patients

Curie Oncology currently runs numerous clinical trials across Singapore and Malaysia. As the group expands its research footprint, the volume of data required to identify eligible patients has increased significantly.

Digitalisation in healthcare has generated large volumes of data with valuable clinical insights. This information ranges from structured datasets like lab results to unstructured content such as free-text notes created inside and outside clinical environments. Yet over 80% of health data is unstructured, making it difficult for research teams to process efficiently or consistently. These limitations create significant barriers for researchers who need reliable, analysis-ready information.

Through the partnership, Curie Oncology is now using Oncoshot's AI tools to rapidly structure and analyse clinical data, enabling its oncologists and research teams to identify eligible patients sooner and offer access to ongoing trials more efficiently.

"Oncoshot helped us restructure our rich clinical and genomic data. We can now use natural language to query this information, enabling us to match patients to innovative therapies, improve patient outcomes, and perform cost-benefit analysis," said Dr Toh Chee Keong, medical oncologist and head of research at Curie Oncology.

AI as an enabler: Oncoshot's role in supporting Curie's research teams

Oncoshot's platform functions as a secure, behind-the-scenes engine that converts unstructured oncology documents into research-ready datasets. During Curie Oncology's rollout, the AI system:

Extracted and de-identified data with over 95% accuracy, even across varied source systems

Allowed research coordinators to spend more time on patient-facing and trial-critical tasks, instead of repetitive data processing

Oncoshot's role is to support, not replace, Curie's clinical research processes. The AI system helps teams screen faster, run feasibility checks more consistently, and scale their research programmes without requiring proportional increases in manpower.

"Our focus is to enable clinicians and research staff to do what they do best: care for patients and run high-quality clinical studies," said Dr Huren Sivaraj, CEO and head of clinical AI at Oncoshot. "AI simply removes the manual bottlenecks that make oncology research and access to innovative trials so resource intensive."

Public and private sector adoption

Curie Oncology is among the first private oncology networks in Asia to deploy Oncoshot's AI platform, extending the company's work with earlier public-facing collaborations across Singapore's cancer research ecosystem.

This includes earlier collaborations such as the 2022 project with Icon Cancer Centre and Roche to digitise genomic data, a workflow that has since been fully automated, as well as deployments with Tan Tock Seng Hospital and the National Cancer Centre Singapore which were highlighted in presentations at the International Association of Cancer Registries (IACR) 2025.

Together, these implementations illustrate how AI can support both public and private cancer institutions in processing unstructured oncology data securely and efficiently. Oncoshot's federated architecture ensures that raw patient data remains within each institution's environment, while maintaining compliance with HIPAA, GDPR, and Singapore PDPC regulations.

About Curie Oncology

Curie Oncology is a multi-site regional oncology group operating across Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines, with active collaborations in Indonesia and Vietnam. With a strong emphasis on clinical research, Curie runs numerous ongoing studies, providing patients with access to new therapies and precision oncology approaches.

About Oncoshot

Oncoshot is an oncology-focused AI company that helps hospitals and cancer centres transform unstructured clinical data into secure, analysis-ready datasets. Its in-premise medical LLM and federated architecture reduce friction in data extraction and standardisation, giving clinical and research teams faster access to the information needed for feasibility assessment, study planning, and real-world evidence generation.

By strengthening the data foundations that underpin oncology research, Oncoshot enables partners to accelerate cancer R&D and improve patient access to innovative treatments.

Visit www.oncoshot.com for more information.

SOURCE Oncoshot