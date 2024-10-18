Cutting-Edge Automation and Smart Manufacturing Take Center Stage at 136th Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing 136th Canton Fair is shining a spotlight on the new era in industrial manufacturing with a focus on new productive forces. During this session, the fair features over 2,600 brand enterprises and 8,000 high-quality companies, including national-level high-tech enterprises and specialized "little giants," marking a 40% increase from the previous session. Notably, around 3,600 companies are dedicated to digital technology and smart manufacturing, with over 14,000 proprietary brands and more than 18,000 internationally certified companies.

In addition, the fair's zones for smart living, industrial robots, and intelligent manufacturing lines have attracted nearly 400 exhibitors, occupying over 1,500 booths. A range of products, including humanoid robots, smart devices, and autonomous vehicles, are making their debut.

In the Industrial Automation and Intelligent Manufacturing section, Hefei Gen-song Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., a national high-tech and specialized enterprise, is showcasing its flagship product, the intelligent forklift robot. This innovation can enhance traditional factory production efficiency by 70% to 140%, reduce storage costs by 20% to 30%, and cut labor costs by approximately 70%, aligning with the increasing global demand for intelligent transformation in warehousing and manufacturing.

Shandong-based intelligent manufacturer Linyi Lingong Intelligent InfoTech Co., Ltd., also a national high-tech enterprise, is introducing its latest high-quality products including an automated logistics robot, laser forklift and autonomous mobile robot (AMR). Among them, the laser forklift and intelligent AMR are both new-generation premium products. The laser forklift features high precision and universal compatibility with warehouse operations, while the AMR is developed with intelligent control technology with various navigational models. These products have been widely adopted across global industries, including logistics, engineering machinery and automotive components.

Moreover, one of the busiest booths in the exhibition area belongs to Gweike Tech Co., Ltd. Established in 2004, the company has rapidly expanded its laser intelligent equipment supply chain, offering efficient solutions to clients in over 180 countries and regions. "At this session, we occupy a total of 12 booths. The products on display are mainly household consumer products and industrial machinery products, primarily targeting the European and North American markets. The popularity of the 136th Canton Fair exceeded our expectations. We aim to secure significant orders and invite global buyers to visit our Jinan factory as well," said the company's sales manager, Cheng Yanyan.

