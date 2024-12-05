Cutting-Edge Industrial Cluster Lights Up Northern Vietnam: A New Map of Opportunities Emerges

RSQUARE Vietnam Analysis: " Bac Ninh -Bac Giang-Hung Yen Industrial Belt Rising as a New Hub for Global Enterprises"

"Bac Ninh-Bac Giang-Hung Yen Industrial Belt Rising as a New Hub for Global Enterprises" Industrial Park Prices Up by 7% YoY; Rental Rates for Factories Also Soaring

RSQUARE Vietnam to Host Investment Seminar on December 17 at COEX

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RSQUARE Vietnam, a leading commercial real estate data services company, today announced the rapid transformation of Northern Vietnam's Bac Ninh-Bac Giang-Hung Yen industrial belt into a global innovation hub for electronics, semiconductor, and secondary battery industries.

The region has witnessed unprecedented growth, with Samsung Electronics reporting USD 71 billion in sales from its six production facilities and planning an additional USD 20 billion investment. Foxconn has further solidified the area's status by launching MacBook production in May.

"Our comprehensive analysis reveals Northern Vietnam's potential as Asia's next Silicon Valley," said Shin Ji-min, Head of RSQUARE Vietnam. "With over 50 professionals and a database of more than 55,000 listings, we've facilitated cumulative transactions totaling 165,289 square meters in just three years."

RSQUARE Vietnam will host the "Vietnam Industrial Real Estate Investment Seminar" on December 17 at COEX, Seoul, offering insights into market opportunities and investment strategies.

