CVG Expands Women's Health Portfolio with Strategic Investment in REN Wellness

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Ventures Group (CVG) has announced a strategic investment in REN Health Sdn Bhd, positioning the company for its next phase as an AI-enabled women's wellness platform.

REN develops herbal-based solutions targeting female-specific health concerns, including hormonal regulation, menstrual support, and postpartum recovery. With CVG's investment, the company will transition beyond product distribution into a technology-led, data-driven wellness model built for scale.

Strategic funding to power predictive, personalised and automated female health solutions.

Building Intelligent Infrastructure for Women's Health

The investment will accelerate REN's transformation into an AI-powered women's wellness platform, leveraging predictive health intelligence, personalised herbal recommendations, and smart subscription technology to redefine convenience in female wellness.

Funding will support the development of:

AI-based recommendation engines that adapt to user behaviour and health patterns

Predictive cycle-aligned replenishment systems

Automated subscription frameworks designed around hormonal rhythms and life stages

Data analytics capabilities to enhance product matching accuracy and long-term engagement

At Care Ventures Group, we see AI as the backbone of the next generation of healthcare and wellness. Our investment in REN will accelerate the development of intelligent recommendation engines, predictive wellness tools, and smart subscription systems that personalise herbal support based on individual needs. This is not just about scaling products; it's about scaling precision, convenience, and long-term health outcomes for women.

Leveraging Ecosystem Distribution for Rapid Scale

Beyond AI development, REN will leverage CVG's expanding digital ecosystem and investment portfolio to fast-track market penetration.

Strategic alignment with complementary brands, including itsherbs.com, creates opportunities for cross-platform bundling, shared customer intelligence, and unified acquisition strategies.

By consolidating data, distribution, and consumer touchpoints, REN is positioned to scale faster than traditional product-led brands, transforming from a standalone offering into a connected node within a broader women's wellness infrastructure.

About Care Ventures Group

Care Ventures Group is an investment holding company focused on acquiring and scaling businesses within the wellness and healthcare sector. The Group is committed to redefining how families access and experience care by integrating holistic wellness solutions with advanced digital technologies. Through data-driven platforms, personalised engagement systems and seamless health access tools, Care Ventures Group builds interconnected ecosystems that support long-term wellbeing. Its innovation-led approach empowers individuals and families to lead healthier, more balanced lives in an increasingly complex world.

About REN Health

REN Health Sdn Bhd is a women's wellness brand evolving into a technology-enabled FemTech platform that blends traditional herbal expertise with data-informed personalisation. From its acclaimed 28-day Confinement Herbal Soup programme to other female-focused formulations, REN prioritises high-quality SGS-certified ingredients and thoughtful product design to support women's wellbeing at every stage. With plans to integrate AI-powered recommendation systems and automated subscription services, REN aims to redefine convenience and long-term engagement in female health solutions.

