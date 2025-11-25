CX Summit 2025 Highlights the Need to Balance AI Innovation with Human-Centred Experience

Industry leaders emphasise that technology must enhance—not replace—the human connection in customer experience

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10th Edition of the CX Summit, held on 11–12 November 2025 at One World Hotel, placed strong emphasis on a timely theme for Malaysian organisations: how to harness new AI technologies while ensuring customer experience (CX) remains grounded in human needs, empathy and trust — now recognised as a defining currency in the CX economy.

CX - Reimagining a New World

With the theme "CX – Reimagining A New World," the Summit recorded its highest attendance to date, reflecting the growing urgency among businesses to strengthen CX capabilities as digital transformation accelerates across the economy.

A Human-Centred Approach in an AI-Driven Era

Throughout keynotes and panels, speakers highlighted the growing importance of balancing digital efficiency with thoughtful, empathetic engagement.

While AI, automation and data-driven tools are reshaping how organisations serve customers, industry leaders stressed that meaningful CX cannot rely on technology alone. Human judgement, emotional understanding and relationship-building continue to be essential differentiators.

This balanced approach became the central narrative of the Summit: technology enables scale, but people create the experience.

Malaysia Unveils the State of CX in Malaysia Report 2025

A major highlight was the launch of the State of CX in Malaysia Report 2025, jointly published by CX Malaysia and Twimbit with support from the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).

Malaysia remains the first country in the region to publish a national CX benchmark, strengthening its commitment to raising service standards across industries.

This year's findings show continued progress, with the National CX Score rising from 3.61 in 2024 to 3.78 in 2025, signalling measurable improvement nationwide.

In his foreword for the State of CX Report 2025, Minister of Digital, YB Gobind Singh Deo, highlighted the role of CX in delivering meaningful outcomes from Malaysia's digital initiatives:

"Customer experience is now established as an economic pillar — driving competitiveness, innovation and inclusion. As we deepen our digital economy under the Malaysia Madani framework, CX ensures that digital transformation delivers tangible human value."

According to Chairperson of CX Malaysia, Vig Sivalingam:

"When we launched the first-ever Malaysia CX Index in 2024, our goal was simple yet ambitious — to create a national benchmark that measures how well Malaysian companies deliver on the promise of great customer experience. This year, we take that journey forward with a broader, deeper, more representative index that reflects how experience excellence is evolving across the economy."

Global Advisory Panel to Guide Malaysia's CX Future

The Summit also introduced the CX Malaysia Global Advisory Panel, consisting of leading CX practitioners from Malaysia and abroad, including Shep Hyken, Manoj Menon, George Aveling, Manpreet Singh (CCXP), Lau Yin May, Raymond Devadass and Michelle Liew.

The panel will support national CX development, best practices and capability-building, helping organisations balance digital innovation with strong service culture rooted in trust-building customer relationships.

#DigitalCX Marketplace Showcases Technology that Supports Human Experience

The #DigitalCX Marketplace featured global and regional technology leaders such as Genesys, NTT Data, Webex by Cisco, Zoom, Zendesk, Zoho Corp, Freshworks, Sprinklr and Alibaba Cloud.

While showcasing cutting-edge CX innovations, many exhibitors emphasised how AI-driven tools are increasingly designed to support customer-facing teams—improving speed, accuracy and personalisation without diminishing human interaction.

Towards a Digitally Advanced and Human-Centred CX Ecosystem

With over 600 delegates attending, CX Summit 2025 reinforced Malaysia's momentum in strengthening CX across public and private sectors.

The event made clear that as AI reshapes the business landscape, organisations must remain committed to human-centric principles that earn customer trust and loyalty.

The future of CX is not purely digital — it is the intelligent integration of trusted human experience with advanced AI technologies.

