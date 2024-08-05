KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the highly anticipated Cyber Digital Services, Defence and Security Asia (CyberDSA) 2024 approaches, preparations are underway to deliver an event that will set new standards in cybersecurity innovation and collaboration. From 6th to 8th August 2024, the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre will transform into a hub of cutting-edge technology and critical discussions, drawing global attention to the challenges and advancements in the cyber domain.

CyberDSA 2024: The Premier Cybersecurity Event Returns to Kuala Lumpur

Organised by the award-winning Aerosea Exhibitions Sdn Bhd, in collaboration with CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM) and Defence Cyber and Electromagnetic Division, Malaysian Armed Forces, CyberDSA 2024 is poised to become the leading content-driven event in the region, uniting key stakeholders dedicated to safeguarding national, public, and business interests in cyberspace. Under the theme "Navigating Tomorrow's Cyber and Digital Frontier," the event will offer unparalleled insights and showcase state-of-the-art technologies designed to protect digital economies and bolster global competitiveness.

This year's edition is expected to surpass the success of its predecessor, with over 7,000 trade professionals from 45 countries anticipated to attend, exceeding the previous edition's. The event will feature 120 diverse array of exhibitors from 20 countries, including industry giants such as Mastercard, Anlab, Commerce Access, Blackberry, Blancco, CTM360, Gigamon, SentinelOne, Splunk, CloudSek, ExtraHOP, LogRhythm, NETSCOUT, Quad Miners, Ofisgate, Recorded Future, Shinhidai, Innova8tive Solutions, Maxis, and CyberSecurity Malaysia, among others.

CyberDSA 2024 will be officiated by His Excellency YB Gobind Singh Deo, Minister of Digital, whose presence underscores the Malaysian government's commitment to advancing digital and cybersecurity resilience on both the national and international stages. The opening ceremony will be followed by a VIP tour of the exhibition, setting the tone for an event filled with high-level discussions, demonstrations, and invaluable networking opportunities.

CyberDSA 2024 will also include a series of engaging forums and conferences aimed at networking, addressing critical issues and emerging trends in cybersecurity, featuring more than 80 speakers from 15 nations, including Bahrain, China, India, Korea, Malaysia, Russia, Singapore, Thailand, UAE, USA and the UK. Among the highlights are:

Malaysia Cyber Security Awards & Gala Dinner: Held on 6 August evening, where 6 awards will be given out to honour individuals and organisations who contributed to Malaysia's cyber security excellence.

Held on 6 August evening, where 6 awards will be given out to honour individuals and organisations who contributed to cyber security excellence. Forum on Building Trust in Malaysia's Digital Journey: A critical discussion on the trust deficit in digital technology and strategies to overcome it, focusing on Malaysia's digital transformation and national initiatives.

Seminar on Securing the Quantum Future: Technology, Military, and Regional Stability: An exploration of the impact of technology on military operations and regional stability, with a focus on securing the future in a quantum world.

Technology, Military, and Regional Stability: An exploration of the impact of technology on military operations and regional stability, with a focus on securing the future in a quantum world. Military, Law Enforcement, Intelligence & Security Agency (MEISAC) Conference: A specialised, invitation-only event organised by the Defence Cyber and Electromagnetic Division (DCED), Malaysian Armed Forces. Set for 7th-8th August 2024 , this conference will feature discussions on critical cybersecurity issues, with presentations by international experts and law enforcement officials.

Panel discussion on topics of Cyber Insurance: To Insure or Not to Insure: A deep dive into the challenges businesses face in deciding whether to invest in cyber insurance.

3rd ASEAN Cyber Defence Network (ACDN): A key meeting where ASEAN countries representative will discuss the ACDN Portal and roadmap for the next 10 years.

A key meeting where ASEAN countries representative will discuss the ACDN Portal and roadmap for the next 10 years. Hackathon (CTF): Capture the flag competition where teams compete to solve security-related challenges. These competition test participants skills in area such as find cybersecurity vulnerabilities, ethical hacking and penetration test.

Attendees will also have access to the Flash Talk Zone, where dynamic and interactive sessions will cover the latest cybersecurity trends and innovations.

Supported by a range of esteemed organisations including the Ministry of Digital, Ministry of Communications, National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA), Malaysian Armed Forces, Royal Malaysia Police, and the Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau, CyberDSA 2024 is set to be Southeast Asia's most significant cybersecurity gathering. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of an event that will shape the future of cybersecurity in the region and beyond.

For more information, visit www.cyberdsa.com.

About Aerosea Exhibitions Sdn Bhd

Aerosea Exhibitions Sdn Bhd, a DSA Company is a premier business events organiser in Malaysia, recognised for its innovative approach and excellence in event management. The company has a strong track record of organising high-impact events that deliver value to participants and stakeholders.

