CyberDSA 2024 Triumphs, with Exciting Plans Unveiled for 2025 Return

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Digital Services, Defence and Security Asia (CyberDSA) 2024 came to a successful conclusion today at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, marking the end of a dynamic three-day event that brought together global leaders in cybersecurity and digital services. At the closing ceremony held at the Cyber Stage in Hall 7, the guest of honour Mr Ma. Sivanesan, Deputy Secretary General (Digital Development) of the Ministry of Digital, underscored the event's significance in advancing cybersecurity resilience and innovation.

The ceremony began with the Deputy Secretary General presenting the Capture the Flag (CTF) Awards, recognising participants who tackled real-world cyber challenges. Additionally, the Defence Cyber and Electromagnetic Division of the Malaysian Armed Forces received a Malaysia Book of Records Certificate for organising the largest hackathon, with 103 teams competing in Siber Siaga Code Combat [X] iHack 2024, reflecting the nation's growing focus on cyber resilience.

CyberDSA 2024 exceeded its targets with 7,546 trade visitors from 43 countries, featured participation from 120 companies representing 20 countries, and hosted 80 distinguished speakers and presenters from 15 nations, further solidifying its position as a premier event in Southeast Asia in the cybersecurity landscape.

Exhibitors have reported a remarkable potential business value of around RM120 million generated during CyberDSA 2024, complemented by the signing of 15 MoUs with both local and international companies. These achievements reflect the event's effectiveness in driving meaningful business interactions and its significant impact on the industry.

"CyberDSA 2024 has been a testament to the power of collaboration. The exhibition, hackathon competition, visits by institutions and universities, business matching sessions, and numerous conferences and forums have all contributed to a rich and dynamic exchange of ideas. Through these interactions, we strengthen our defenses and build a more secure digital Malaysia," said Mr. Ma.

Mr Ma. Sivanesan acknowledged the dedication of the participants and the award-winning organiser, Aerosea Exhibitions Sdn Bhd as well as its strategic collaborators CyberSecurity Malaysia and Armed Forces Defence Cyber and Electromagnetic Division (DCED), in creating a powerful platform at CyberDSA 2024 for essential cybersecurity advancements. He highlighted the importance of such events in shaping Malaysia's digital future and strengthening international digital defences.

As the event drew to a close, the significant contributions of key sponsors—TM One, Mastercard, Blackberry, Blancco, CTM360, Gigamon, KnowBe4, SentinelOne, Splunk, and Vigilant Asia—were highlighted, acknowledging their instrumental role in the event's success. Their support ensured that CyberDSA 2024 provided a robust platform for industry leaders and professionals to exchange ideas and innovations in cybersecurity. In his closing remarks, the Deputy Secretary General announced that CyberDSA will return from 7 to 9 October 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, setting the stage for what promises to be an even more groundbreaking and influential gathering in the realm of digital security.

