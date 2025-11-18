Cyberway: Reinventing System Operations in the AI Era!

GUANGZHOU, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

How Can System Operations Be Transformed in the AI Era?

As businesses—especially large enterprises—grow rapidly, their IT systems face higher demands for stability, efficiency, and innovation.Traditional IT operations models are increasingly showing their weaknesses—high costs, low efficiency, and difficulties in knowledge transfer—becoming obstacles to enterprise digital transformation.

Cyberway uses AI at its core to build an intelligent operations hub. With a forward-looking "AI Platform + AI Agents" strategy, we empower enterprises and reshape system operations end-to-end.This enables seamless connectivity to various enterprise systems, driving significant improvements in operational efficiency and user satisfaction while substantially reducing development and operations costs.

In-house AI Capabilities + Ecosystem Strength: Dual Engines Driving Unlimited Innovation

Providing the foundational backbone for enterprise operations platforms and operations-related AI Agents.

Cyberway understands that technological innovation is a core driver of enterprise growth. We actively explore AI technologies to accelerate digital transformation for our clients:

Deep Industry–Academia Integration: In partnership with the School of Mathematics at Sun Yat-sen University, we established a joint AI algorithm research and innovation center, integrating cutting-edge AI theory with real-world enterprise practice to drive continuous breakthroughs and application delivery.

AI Platform + AI Agents: By capturing the latest AI trends, we provide enterprises with an efficient, flexible, and easy-to-use AI developer platform. This enables rapid creation, customization, and deployment of enterprise-grade AI Agents across all business domains—forming a dedicated "Generative AI Application Factory."

Partnership with Global-Leading AI Development Platforms: As an officially authorized partner of Dify Enterprise Edition, Cyberway offers private deployment and deep customization services. This allows enterprises to avoid building massive AI infrastructure from scratch and instead focus on real business pain points—integrating private data and knowledge to rapidly build enterprise-grade AI Agents.

The Intelligent Evolution of Operations Platforms in the AI Era

24/7 Digital Workforce Driving Maximum Operational Efficiency

Cyberway's integrated intelligent operations platform leverages a series of innovative AI Agents to systematically evolve enterprise operations capabilities toward AI, significantly enhancing operational efficiency and intelligence.

1. Intelligent Customer Service: Boost Efficiency and Optimize User Experience

The customer service system integrates multi-channel communication, agent management, service quality monitoring, and data analytics, aiming to help enterprises:

On-the-spot Analysis & Precise Assignment: Administrators can quickly add new agents and set skill tags for precise issue allocation. AI resolves approximately 80% of routine inquiries, while the remaining 20% of complex issues are seamlessly handed over to human experts. Expert solutions are simultaneously fed back to the AI in real time.

Administrators can quickly add new agents and set skill tags for precise issue allocation. AI resolves approximately 80% of routine inquiries, while the remaining 20% of complex issues are seamlessly handed over to human experts. Expert solutions are simultaneously fed back to the AI in real time. Real-time Monitoring & Risk Interception: Using emotion probes, the system monitors user interactions. When detecting emotional fluctuations or repeated issues, it immediately triggers the "transfer conversation" function (to AI or human), prioritizing high-risk sessions for expert agents, transforming operations from reactive responses to proactive risk management.

Using emotion probes, the system monitors user interactions. When detecting emotional fluctuations or repeated issues, it immediately triggers the "transfer conversation" function (to AI or human), prioritizing high-risk sessions for expert agents, transforming operations from reactive responses to proactive risk management. Intelligent Dialogue & Ticket Workflow: Upon entering the system, AI first understands user needs through intelligent dialogue. Simple issues are automatically resolved, while complex scenarios are seamlessly escalated to human agents. Human agents can then directly create tickets, converting requests into standardized task flows to ensure traceability and accountability.

Upon entering the system, AI first understands user needs through intelligent dialogue. Simple issues are automatically resolved, while complex scenarios are seamlessly escalated to human agents. Human agents can then directly create tickets, converting requests into standardized task flows to ensure traceability and accountability. Intelligent Alerts: All interaction data is preserved. Operations teams can retrospectively review historical conversations and ticket workflows, providing a complete basis for root cause analysis. By intelligently analyzing this vast data, enterprises gain operational insights, optimize resource allocation, and make more precise business decisions.

2. Email Handling Assistant: Automating Operations Workflow

The operations digital assistant can seamlessly handle collaborative tasks from other channels. When receiving an operations email, it automatically identifies the task content and triggers the corresponding workflow. If multiple approvals are required, the AI forwards the task to the relevant personnel according to the predefined approval flow.

Users only need to reply with "approve" or "reject," and the digital assistant automatically executes subsequent actions, achieving a fully automated operations workflow without human intervention.

3. Outbound Call Coordination (Logistics Verification): Seamless Online-to-Offline Integration

The digital assistant's coordination extends from online to offline. For time-sensitive, high-security processes such as logistics verification, the digital assistant proactively intervenes, initiating outbound verification procedures.

When the delivery driver arrives at the designated location, the digital assistant contacts them via outbound calls to verify the electronic lock code, location, and license plate information, ensuring secure unlocking. The entire process is autonomously handled by the digital assistant, eliminating mid-transfer risks and enhancing logistics safety and efficiency.

4. Operations Knowledge Base: Continuous Optimization and Intelligent Accumulation

All interaction data—such as customer service dialogues, ticket handling, and outbound verification results—are automatically integrated and updated into the knowledge base, forming a comprehensive service quality dashboard.

This not only helps teams identify improvement areas and optimize service SOPs, but also provides continuous learning input for AI Agents, progressively enhancing their intelligence.

5. Intelligent Data Query: Data-Driven Insights for the Future

Empowers users with advanced data querying and analysis capabilities. Users can not only check personal orders and product information but also view and analyze subordinate orders and related data within their assigned regions, gaining precise insights into sales hierarchy dynamics.

More importantly, the system can perform AI-powered data analysis and summarization based on user queries, providing managers with timely and accurate decision-making support.By deeply analyzing historical conversations and ticket workflows, the Intelligent Data Query feature also offers a complete and reliable basis for root cause analysis.

Cyberway has extensive experience in implementing and managing overseas projects, with operations spanning Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, and more.

Deeply understanding the unique needs and challenges global enterprises face in different regions, Cyberway delivers customized intelligent operations solutions tailored to local market characteristics.

Whether it's system integration, troubleshooting, data management, or business optimization, Cyberway's integrated intelligent operations platform provides comprehensive support. It ensures smooth business operations, helps enterprises control costs effectively in competitive markets, improves operational efficiency, and empowers the sustainable evolution of AI.

