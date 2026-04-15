Cypherpunk Increases its Zcash Stake, Launches New Website and Investor Dashboard

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cypherpunk Technologies Inc., (Nasdaq: CYPH) today announced its latest purchase of 9,163.32 ZEC for $2,150,000 at an average purchase price of $234.63 per ZEC and launched its new website and investor dashboard at cypherpunk.com. Cypherpunk also notified investors that all future announcements regarding ZEC acquisitions and company updates will be made through the company's digital channels moving forward.

New Zcash Purchase

This new purchase brings Cypherpunk's total ZEC holdings to 303,906.40, at an average price of $332.83, bringing the company's total network ownership to 1.82%.

New Website and Dashboard

The newly launched website (cypherpunk.com) features a dedicated investor dashboard providing visibility into the company's key metrics, ZEC holdings, and other privacy investments along with Zcash network metrics. The dashboard is designed to give shareholders direct access to the information that matters most to Cypherpunk's investor base.

Future Disclosure Channels

Consistent with its commitment to transparency and direct communication with shareholders, Cypherpunk will announce future ZEC acquisitions, updates, and other material non-public developments through the following channels:

Website: cypherpunk.com

X: @cypherpunk

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cypherpunk-technologies-inc/

SEC Filings: Available via EDGAR at sec.gov and the Investors section of cypherpunk.com

The content of Cypherpunk's website and information that Cypherpunk may post on social media channels, including those mentioned above, are not incorporated by reference into any report or document the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and any references to the Company's website or these social media channels are intended to be inactive textual references only. Investors are encouraged to follow these channels and enable notifications to stay current with company updates. This press release marks the final time the company will use a traditional wire release for routine ZEC treasury announcements.

About Cypherpunk

Cypherpunk Technologies is a privacy technology company. The Company's mission is to advance technologies that guarantee privacy for humans on the internet. Cypherpunk pursues this mission through two primary strategies: accumulating Zcash (ZEC); and investing in, acquiring, and building technologies that push the frontier of privacy forward. Additionally, through its subsidiary Leap Therapeutics, Inc., the Company is developing novel therapies for patients with cancer, continuing the development of sirexatamab and FL-501. For more information about the Company, visit our websites at http://www.cypherpunk.com and http://www.leaptx.com or view our public filings with the SEC that are available via EDGAR at http://www.sec.gov.

About Winklevoss Capital

Winklevoss Capital is an investment firm founded in 2012 by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss that invests in frontier technologies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project," and other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements address various matters including statements relating to ZEC held by the Company, the expected future market, price and liquidity of ZEC, the macro and political conditions surrounding Zcash or digital assets, the Company's plan for value creation and strategic advantages, market size and growth opportunities, regulatory conditions, competitive position, technological and market trends, and future financial condition and performance. Risks and uncertainties of the Company's strategy include, among others: (a) risks relating to the Company's operations and business, including the highly volatile nature of the price of cryptocurrencies, including ZEC; (b) the risk that the price of the Company's Common Stock may be highly correlated to the price of ZEC; (c) risks related to increased competition in the industries in which the Company does and will operate; (d) risks relating to significant legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally; (e) risks relating to the treatment of crypto assets for U.S. and foreign tax purposes; and (f) the ability to comply with the continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve the forecasts disclosed in such forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties including but not limited to those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, or as may be included in other reports or information we file with the SEC, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in its subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Neither the Company, nor any of its affiliates, advisors or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

CONTACT:

Douglas E. Onsi

President & Chief Executive Officer

Cypherpunk Technologies Inc.

617-714-0360

For Investors:

Matthew DeYoung

Investor Relations

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

[email protected]

For Media:

Jacqueline Ortiz Ramsey

It Factor Strategies

954-294-3249

[email protected]

SOURCE Cypherpunk Technologies Inc.