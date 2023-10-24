Cyrus K. Mirsaidi Named Global CEO to Bridgewest Perth Pharma

--Industry veteran to lead growth for company's CDMO and pharmaceutical supply divisions, NovaCina and LumaCina--

MIAMI and PERTH, Australia, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgewest Perth Pharma, a global pharmaceutical supply and manufacturing company, announced today that Cyrus K. Mirsaidi is taking the worldwide helm as CEO, including its pharmaceutical supplier division, LumaCina, and its Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) division, NovaCina.

"We are thrilled to have Cyrus stepping into this important role," said Dr. Masood Tayebi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bridgewest Group. "Cyrus is an exceptional leader that has skillfully affected lasting positive momentum within the biotech sector. He grew our portfolio company BioDuro-Sundia into one of the world's top CRDMOs with major operations in the US and China, now employing more than 3,000 exceptional staff. This is the same kind of growth and exciting future we see for Bridgewest Perth Pharma; we could not be in better hands," added Tayebi.

Mirsaidi has an accomplished leadership track record. As CEO of BioDuro-Sundia, he led the company growth from: 500 employees to 2,000+ employees and from 3 sites to 10 global sites, including multiple tuck-in acquisitions and a major merger. Mirsaidi continued as Board Advisor at BioDuro-Sundia, following his role as President and CEO. Prior, he was President and CEO at Molecular Response, a translational oncology CRO, also funded by Bridgewest Group, where he successfully expanded and exited that business in 2015. He has served as Chairman and Managing Partner at BioSelective Capital Investments, as Advisor to private equity firm, Advent International and Board Member at Sanguine Biosciences.

Mirsaidi also holds current appointments within Bridgewest Investment Group, that include the Investment Committee at Bridgewest Ventures New Zealand, and member of the Board of Directors at BioOra, LLC.

"This is a great opportunity to work with some of the best people in the industry. Together, with our dedicated teams at NovaCina and LumaCina we will soon realize Bridgewest Perth Pharma's vision to create a robust life science ecosystem, centered in Perth, Australia, by leveraging highly efficient drug development, customer-centric operations, and globally recognized manufacturing, to reliably deliver commercial success for our partner clients. I am honoured to lead this important strategic mission for Bridgewest Perth Pharma and our dedicated teams," said Mirsaidi.

In April, Bridgewest Group announced the acquisition of the Pfizer Perth cGMP sterile injectable manufacturing plant, and the formation of Bridgewest Perth Pharma, including the NovaCina CDMO division and LumaCina pharmaceutical supply division. Over the past 6 months, the company has invested millions of dollars into both divisions, including broadening NovaCina manufacturing capability with a new isolator filling line, and expanding the LumaCina product catalogue and commercial markets.

About Bridgewest Perth Pharma

Bridgewest Perth Pharma is a global pharmaceutical company, wholly owned by private investment firm Bridgewest Group. It operates through its two divisions, NovaCina, the company's CDMO, and LumaCina, the company's pharmaceutical marketing and supply division. Bridgewest Perth Pharma brings together innovative life sciences and talented people to meet the escalating demand for high quality drug manufacturing and therapeutics. For more information, visit: https://bridgewestperthpharma.com.au/

Media Contact: Jenny Bourbiel, jbourbiel@bridgewestgroup.com

SOURCE Bridgewest Perth Pharma