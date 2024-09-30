Cyrus Watches and Patoro Partner with MetaMinds for Immersive Augmented Reality Experience at Luxury Innovation Summit

Digital Twins of Cigar and Watch Brand Will Be Presented

on October 1-2 in Geneva, Switzerland

GENEVA, Switzerland, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaMinds, a metaverse and spatialweb technology company an entity within Zilliqa Group, is excited to announce its partnership with Cyrus Watches Genève and Patoro Cigars to create a unique augmented reality (AR) experience at the Luxury Innovation Summit. The event is the 6th annual gathering by Luxury Venture Group that showcases the latest trends and technologies in the luxury industry, taking place on October 1-2 in Geneva, Switzerland. It attracts C-level executives and leadership of international brands including LVMH, Kering, Chalhoub Group, etc.

Cyrus Watches and Patoro Partner with MetaMinds for Immersive Augmented Reality Experience at the Luxury Innovation Summit Digital Twins of Cigar and Watch Brand Will Be Presented on October 1-2 in Geneva, Switzerland

This collaboration positions MetaMinds as the technology partner and leader in creating engaging and interactive experiences that enhance brand visibility and unlocks new ways of customer acquisition, especially appealing to brands entering the 'engagement economy' and targeting Gen Z audiences.

In 2024, the revenue in the cigars market worldwide so far amounts to US $23.4 bn with a projected CAGR of 4.12% from 2024 to 2029. It generated the highest revenue of US $13,330 mln in the United States this year when compared globally. The total luxury goods market has declined by 1-3% according to a study by Bain and Company causing the transformation that prioritizes experiences, emotional connections, and personalization, aligning with the needs and desires of modern consumers.

"The luxury industry is facing a profound shift, and we are excited to work with Cyrus Watches and Patoro Cigars, pioneers in embracing the innovative approach required to address declining customer demand. Moreover, luxury continues to evolve and is transforming into a lifestyle, rather than a mere product. We at MetaMinds aim to close this gap for luxury brands and help them tap into the 'experience economy' through technological means such as bespoke virtual worlds and spatialweb XR pillars by creating the virtual user interface for a web3 integrated CX (customer experience) journey," - mentioned Sandra Helou, CEO and Co-Founder of MetaMinds Group.

The AR experience designed aims to reflect the craftsmanship required for both the watch and cigar industries by creating new means of engagement for the growing markets and helping brands transition into experiences and the production of digital twins for education and phygital ROI purposes. This occurs through integrating gamification elements, creating crafted digital assets and facilitating user-generated content (UGC) to promote the luxury brands products through immersive experiences.

"Attendees will be able to explore exquisite digital representations of Cyrus Watches, featuring customizable colourways, and Patoro Cigars with the ability to understand more about the industry. Our vision is the "Conquest of innovation and this is the first step in embracing spatialweb technology addressing the market changes and requirements of consumer behavior," - shared Cyrus Watches and Patoro Cigars Owner, Dr. Pablo Richard.

"We are thrilled to welcome Zilliqa Group, a web3 venture builder which MetaMinds is an entity of, for a consecutive year at our event along with LVMH, Richemont, Chalhoub Group, Kering and others. What makes the Luxury Innovation Summit unique this year is the collaboration between MetaMinds and Cyrus and Patoro that will create an immersive and unforgettable experience for our audience and a vision that we want to carry forward across our Luxury Venture Group portfolio and grow," - said Deependra Pandey, CEO of Luxury Venture Group.

The wider public not in attendance will have a chance to experience the AR products post-event available on the MetaMinds platform. Specifically, Klepcys Dice and Klepcys GMT Retrograde collections of Cyrus Watches and Patoro Gran Añejo Reserva and Patoro Brasil Cigars.

About Metaminds Group:

Established in 2022 with headquarters in the United Arab Emirates, Dubai - MetaMinds is an award-winning 'Metaverse as a Service' and spatialweb (XR) technology company. Providing & developing the infrastructure required for immersive 3D experiences and bespoke virtual worlds (MaaS), spatialweb XR (AR/VR/MR), and ROI-generating engagement models helping brands tap into the 'Experience Economy'. Their focus is on providing an end-to-end virtual world and spatialweb platform accessible through a web browser/mobile and VR and the necessary infrastructure and ecosystem toolsets.

MetaMinds is a member of Zilliqa Group, a web3 venture builder which owns and operates Zilliqa Technology a world-leading Layer 1 from Singapore known for its fast, scalable and secure network within the industry.

Connect with Metaminds Group:

Website | YouTube | LinkedIn | Email

SOURCE MetaMinds Group