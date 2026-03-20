D3 Bio to Showcase Its Innovative KRAS Pipeline at AACR 2026, Including an Oral Presentation at Clinical Plenary Session

SHANGHAI, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- D3 Bio Inc, a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing transformative oncology therapeutics, is pleased to announce that five abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026, one of the most impactful oncology conferences in the world, taking place April 17–22 in San Diego, California. Notably, two of the five abstracts have been selected for oral presentations at the Clinical Trials Plenary Session and the Clinical Trials Mini-Symposium, respectively. These presentations will highlight data from D3's robust and comprehensive pipeline targeting KRAS-driven cancers.

Details of the oral presentations are as follows:

Safety and efficacy of Elisrasib (D3S-001), a next generation GDP-bound KRAS G12C inhibitor, as monotherapy in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) previously treated with or without a KRAS G12C inhibitor: Results from a phase 1/2 study Session Title: Clinical Trials Plenary 1: New Frontiers in Precision Oncology

Date & Time: Sunday, April 19, 2026, 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Presentation Number: CT020

This will be presented as an oral presentation in a Clinical Trials Plenary Session. Safety and efficacy of Elisrasib (D3S-001), a next generation GDP-bound KRAS G12C inhibitor, as monotherapy or combination therapy with cetuximab in previously treated metastatic CRC and PDAC: Results from a phase 1/2 study Session Title: Advances in Precision Oncology

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Presentation Number: CT303

This will be presented as an oral presentation in a Clinical Trials Mini-Symposium session.

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

First in human phase 1 study of D3S-002, a purposely designed ERK1/2 inhibitor, in advanced solid tumors with MAPK pathway mutations Session Title: First-in-Human Phase I Clinical Trials

Date & Time: Monday, April 20, 2026, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 50

Poster Board Number: 20

Abstract Presentation Number: CT060 First-in-human clinical pharmacokinetic prediction of D3S-003, an orally bioavailable dual-state KRAS G12D inhibitor Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Quantitative Pharmacology and Translational Modeling

Date & Time: Monday, April 20, 2026, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 17

Poster Board Number: 19

Abstract Presentation Number: 1831 D3S-003, an orally bioavailable potent and selective dual-state inhibitor targeting both GDP- and GTP-bound KRAS G12D Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Novel Antitumor Agents 2

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 17

Poster Board Number: 12

Abstract Presentation Number: 4569

"We are excited to present new clinical and preclinical data at this year's AACR Annual Meeting" said George Chen, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of D3 Bio. "These presentations will showcase our comprehensive KRAS pipeline, including Elisrasib (D3S-001), our next-generation KRAS G12C inhibitor, D3S-002, a selective ERK1/2 inhibitor designed with a unique profile for combination strategies to enhance clinical efficacy and overcome resistance to KRAS G12C inhibitors; and D3S-003, our differentiated KRAS G12D inhibitor addressing large unmet medical needs in pancreatic and colo-rectal cancers. These data highlight D3 Bio's strong scientific progress and commitment to advancing transformative therapies for patients with KRAS-driven cancers. We look forward to engaging with the global scientific community and sharing our progress at AACR and ultimately bringing new treatment options to patients."

About Elisrasib (D3S-001)

Elisrasib is a nextgeneration KRAS G12C inhibitor designed for rapid, complete, and selective target engagement. It covalently binds the GDP-bound (OFF) form of KRAS G12C, effectively blocking nucleotide cycling and suppressing oncogenic signaling. Preclinical studies show robust potency, complete KRAS G12C engagement at clinically relevant exposures, and CNS penetration capability. Elisrasib‑ is currently being evaluated globally in a Phase 2 monotherapy and combination trial across KRAS G12C–mutant solid tumors including NSCLC, CRC, and others.

Key publications:

Cancer Discovery (2024) 14(9):1675–1698

Nature Medicine (2025) 31(8):2768–2777

About D3S‑002

D3S‑002 is a selective ERK1/2 inhibitor strategically designed for combination approaches, providing vertical MAPK‑pathway inhibition to enhance efficacy and overcome acquired resistance, particularly in tumors previously treated with KRAS G12C inhibitors.

Key publication:

Cancer Res 1 April 2023; 83 (7_Supplement): 5501.

About D3S‑003

D3S‑003 is a differentiated KRAS G12D inhibitor targeting both OFF and ON conformations to address one of the most common KRAS mutations. The program aims to broaden D3 Bio's multi‑allele KRAS franchise and deliver new solutions to the heterogeneous and evolving landscape of KRAS‑driven cancers.

About D3 Bio

D3 Bio is a global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and registration of novel oncology and immunology therapies with first or best in class potential. Guided by deep clinical insight and biomarker-driven‑strategies, the Company is advancing a pipeline of programs targeting key oncogenic drivers and immune pathways. D3 Bio owns global rights to all its programs.

For more information, please visit www.d3bio.com

SOURCE D3 Bio