Experts agree on Vietnam's overall advantages and particularly Da Nang's but emphasize the urgent need to address "bottlenecks" in visa policy and data infrastructure.

DA NANG, Vietnam, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Da Nang Global Business Summit Series painted a comprehensive picture of the opportunities and challenges facing Vietnam's medical tourism sector. Domestic and international experts concurred that while Vietnam has significant advantages to become a regional healthcare hub, several barriers must be swiftly resolved.

Da Nang Global Business Summit Outlines Roadmap for Medical and Wellness Tourism Development

In her opening remarks, Ms. Huynh Lien Phuong, Deputy Chief of the Da Nang City People's Committee Office, reaffirmed the city's commitment to implementing its medical tourism development plan through 2050, with the goal of positioning Da Nang as a safe, modern, and distinctive destination.

The summit highlighted Vietnam and Da Nang's outstanding strengths:

Dual infrastructure advantage : A combination of world-class tourism facilities (leading the nation in five-star hotels) and a robust healthcare system, with 65 hospitals across the Da Nang–Quang Nam cluster.

: A combination of world-class tourism facilities (leading the nation in five-star hotels) and a robust healthcare system, with 65 hospitals across the Da Nang–Quang Nam cluster. Highly skilled and competitive costs : Vietnam has established a reputation in key fields such as IVF and cosmetic dentistry, with costs 50–70% lower than in markets like the U.S. or Australia.

: Vietnam has established a reputation in key fields such as IVF and cosmetic dentistry, with costs 50–70% lower than in markets like the U.S. or Australia. Digital readiness: Da Nang leads nationally, with 90% of hospitals implementing electronic medical records (EMR) and nearly all healthcare facilities connected to electronic insurance systems.

Alongside these strengths, experts candidly pointed out major "bottlenecks" hindering growth:

Foreign currency outflow : Vietnam loses an estimated USD 2 billion annually as citizens seek treatment abroad, underscoring the urgent need to build trust in domestic services.

: Vietnam loses an estimated USD 2 billion annually as citizens seek treatment abroad, underscoring the urgent need to build trust in domestic services. Policy gaps : The absence of a dedicated medical visa creates significant difficulties for international patients and families requiring long-term stays for treatment.

: The absence of a dedicated medical visa creates significant difficulties for international patients and families requiring long-term stays for treatment. Data "islands" : Despite widespread EMR adoption, national and international health data exchange backbone. Patient information remains siloed within hospitals, preventing seamless care journeys.

: Despite widespread EMR adoption, national and international health data exchange backbone. Patient information remains siloed within hospitals, preventing seamless care journeys. Language barriers: Limited English proficiency among medical staff and healthcare workers directly impacts international patient experience and reduces Vietnam's competitiveness compared to regional rivals.

To address these challenges, speakers offered key recommendations:

Ms. Perkins Florence Gaudry, Founder & CEO of Digital Health Partnership (DHP), stressed: "AI and digital health are the future, but AI requires quality data. Vietnam's biggest challenge today is the lack of a national health data exchange. Investing in this infrastructure is an urgent step."

Dr. Truong Nguyen Thoai Nhan, Director of Hoan My Da Nang Hospital, emphasized: "In medical tourism, trust is the decisive factor—more important than price. That trust must be built on international standards such as JCI and a flawless customer experience, from airport pickup to safe return home."

At the Summit's conclusion, participants agreed that Vietnam's success in medical tourism depends not only on promoting strengths but on decisive action to synchronize policy and technology, with customer experience and trust at the core.

The Summit's success was made possible through the support of strategic partners, advisors, sponsors, and media collaborators, including: Hoan My Da Nang Hospital, AdTech Innovation, AmCham, Novotel Danang Premier Han River, Fusion Resort & Villas Da Nang, Digital Health Partnership, Da Nang Investment Promotion Agency, Da Nang Tourism Promotion Center, Da Nang Tourism Association, Da Nang Department of Culture, Sports & Tourism, Da Nang Department of Health, Danang Fantasticity, PR Newswire, and La La Land.

About the Da Nang Global Business Summit:

The Da Nang Global Business Summit Series is an annual event bringing together leading executives, investors, and experts. The summit fosters dialogue, analyzes economic trends, and proposes strategic solutions to drive socio-economic development in Da Nang and the broader Central Vietnam region.

Event Website: https://dnglobalbusinesssummit.com

Organizer: Lion Huynh Tran is a professional B2B brand marketing consultancy and international event organizer. With a mission to support Vietnamese enterprises and global corporations seeking market expansion, we are committed to creating powerful platforms for connection, knowledge-sharing, and strategic collaboration—contributing to the sustainable growth of the business community.

