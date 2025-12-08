Daesang Group's "Vietnam Scholarship Quiz Show" Advances Youth Talent Development Through Respect

Record participation as over 100,000 students nationwide compete in Vietnam's premier academic quiz show

Hanoi student Đinh Bảo Khánh earns top honor, receives a 200 million VND scholarship

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Daesang Group announced that the "Vietnam Scholarship Quiz Show," which the company supports, concluded on the 6th amid great interest.

At the awards ceremony for the 2025 Vietnam Scholarship Quiz Show sponsored by Daesang Group, winners pose for a commemorative photo.

As part of its overseas social contribution initiatives, Daesang supports the Vietnam Scholarship Quiz Show to contribute to the improvement of local educational environments and the development of outstanding young talent. The "Vietnam Scholarship Quiz Show" (Vietnamese: Trạng Nguyên tuổi 13) is a national academic competition for middle school students in grades 6–9 (ages 10–14). Students compete in history, geography, language, mathematics, and more using a traditional "past exam" style format. Rather than simple multiple-choice tests, the format includes oral discussions in which students' thinking and problem-solving abilities are evaluated comprehensively.

This year's edition — with a total prize pool of 500 million VND — drew the largest turnout in the show's history, with over 100,000 participants nationwide. Among them, 100 finalists advanced to the final round after overcoming odds of roughly 1000:1. Ultimately, 15-year-old Đinh Bảo Khánh from Cau Giay Middle School in Hanoi claimed first place and the scholarship prize of 200 million VND. Khánh expressed gratitude, saying, "I thank my parents for their support and Daesang Group for giving me this meaningful opportunity. I will never forget the joy of learning."

This year's competition introduced a new format: the finalists were divided into teams to compete in a "team quiz," testing not only academic knowledge but also cooperation and creative thinking. The judging panel, composed of prominent Vietnamese experts, and the show's host — broadcaster Khanh Vy, often called Vietnam's national MC — added both excitement and professionalism. As a result, the show achieved the highest prime-time viewership ratings on VTV3 for the fifth consecutive year, reaffirming its popularity.

Mr. Jeon Chang-geun, Head of Daesang Vietnam, said: "We consider it important to support youth learning and growth through scholarship programs grounded in the value of respect. Since last year, we have organized gatherings of past winners to foster networking, and we will continue to expand a variety of support initiatives to nurture future talent in Vietnam."

Daesang first entered the Vietnamese market in 1994 by establishing its local subsidiary Miwon Vietnam (now Daesang Vietnam). Since then, the company has steadily expanded its business by offering products tailored to local tastes such as seasoning bases for soups, gim (seaweed), kimchi, and tteokbokki. In 2016, Daesang acquired Vietnamese meat-processing company Duc Viet Foods. In June last year, it completed two factories in Hai Duong and Hung Yen, establishing Jongga kimchi production lines — moves that further enhanced its competitiveness in the Vietnamese market.

