Daewoong Pharmaceutical Captivates Global Experts at AMWC-SEA with 'Nabolift,' Redefining Toxin Treatments

BANGKOK, Thailand, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daewoong Pharmaceutical has captured the attention of global aesthetic medicine professionals with its innovative botulinum toxin treatment techniques.

Daewoong Pharmaceutical (CEO Seong-su Park, Chang-jae Lee) announced on December 5 that it participated in the Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress in Southeast Asia 2024 (AMWC SEA), held from November 21 to 23 in Bangkok, Thailand. The company shared Nabota's outstanding quality and cutting-edge medical aesthetic techniques with global healthcare professionals.

On November 20, medical professionals attending the 'Nabota Master Class (NMC)' held in Bangkok, Thailand, posed for a commemorative photo.

AMWC is one of the top three aesthetic medicine congresses in the world, bringing together global experts and companies to share the latest advancements in aesthetic medicine. This year's event in Thailand welcomed over 1,200 medical professionals and 50 companies.

At the event, Daewoong introduced its distinctive botulinum toxin treatment method, "Nabolift." The Nabota booth drew significant interest, with more than 500 healthcare professionals visiting. During symposium lectures, Daewoong highlighted how the Nabolift method effectively improves wrinkles, skin elasticity, and skin texture, garnering enthusiastic responses from participants.

In a symposium session focusing on Nabolift, Dr. Goo Boncheol of Naeum Dermatology in Korea presented techniques for enhancing skin elasticity and texture in the lower face, including the neck and jawline, using Nabota. Thai dermatologist Dr. Sasathorn Singthong also shared her experiences with Nabolift and its growing trends in Thailand, attracting considerable interest from the audience.

Dr. Goo commented, "Nabota's rapid and precise effects allow physicians to accurately determine dosages and injection points, enabling tailored results for each patient. It was truly meaningful to share Korea's expertise and innovations with global medical professionals who are passionate about K-beauty."

Dr. Singthong added, "In Thailand, Gen Z increasingly values natural beauty. Micro-injections of botulinum toxin to improve wrinkles and skin elasticity are becoming more popular. Nabota, with its proven quality and efficacy, has gained the trust of Thai physicians, offering natural and satisfying results."

Before AMWC, Daewoong hosted the "Nabota Master Class (NMC)" at Benchakitti Hospital in Bangkok on November 20. The event gathered over 300 Thai medical professionals and featured lectures, live demonstrations, and clinical case discussions on Nabota-based treatments.

The first session, titled "Nabolift Techniques for Wrinkle and Skin Elasticity Improvement," included theoretical lectures, followed by a live hands-on session where Thai dermatologists demonstrated the Nabolift technique. Participants had the opportunity to practice the techniques themselves, expressing high satisfaction with learning Korea's advanced and innovative botulinum toxin treatment methods and global trends.

Nabota is expected to achieve sales of THB 276 million in Thailand this year. Competing with over 10 brands in the Thai market, Nabota's success is attributed to its proven efficacy and quality, renowned globally in markets such as the U.S. and Europe. After receiving FDA approval in the U.S. and EMA approval in Europe in 2019, Daewoong's botulinum toxin has expanded to 80 countries worldwide and is classified as a premium product. Particularly in the U.S., Nabota has gained significant popularity, capturing a 13% share of the American aesthetics market this year and ranking second, surpassing major global competitors.

Jun-Soo Yun, Head of Daewoong's Nabota Business Division, stated, "We have solidified Nabota's position as a premium brand in Thailand, a leader in the Southeast Asian aesthetic market. We will continue to share Nabota's unique and differentiated techniques with healthcare professionals worldwide, further strengthening our position as a global medical aesthetics leader."

SOURCE Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd