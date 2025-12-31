Daingt Co., Ltd. Accelerates Its Leap Toward a Global "Gim Solution Company" by Strengthening Domestic and Overseas Distribution Strategies

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Daingt Co., Ltd. announced that it is continuing its global expansion by promoting sales of new products in the Southeast Asian market.

Daingt is a gim (seaweed) specialist company producing a wide range of products, including seasoned gim, gimbap gim, and gim flakes. In the domestic market, the company is pursuing a dual distribution strategy that combines both online and offline channels. Through online platforms, Daingt aims to enhance brand awareness and expand consumer touchpoints, while offline it plans to ensure stable supply volumes through partnerships with distributors and food-related B2B clients.

In the global market, Daingt is actively pushing overseas sales of new products, leveraging its export experience across Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. In particular, the company highlights its experience operating a local factory in Japan as a key strength, enabling it to design products that reflect country-specific food regulations and consumer trends.

Daingt already has a proven track record of collaboration with major distributors and food companies, leading to optimistic expectations that new products will achieve rapid market entry. Building on existing partnerships, the company plans to establish supply structures tailored to the characteristics of each product.

A representative from Daingt stated that by developing country-specific products and brand strategies, they plan to gradually increase the proportion of exports and grow into a 'gim solution company' based on raw material data and rigorous quality standards.

SOURCE Daingt co ltd