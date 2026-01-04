Daingt Co., Ltd. Launches New Gim Products Based on Raw Material Data, Expanding Its Quality-Focused Lineup

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daingt Co., Ltd. announced the launch of new gim (seaweed) products developed based on its accumulated production experience and raw material data.

The newly introduced products were developed by actively leveraging Daingt's extensive database of graded raw materials and long-standing manufacturing know-how. The company analyzed preferred textures, aromas, and thicknesses across different consumer segments and distribution channels, then selected suitable raw materials to reflect these preferences in each product.

Daingt also sought to differentiate the new lineup through customized recipes tailored to the characteristics of each product. By applying consistent standards from the raw material selection stage through processing methods, the company emphasized the delivery of stable and reliable quality.

To further strengthen hygiene and quality consistency, Daingt applied HACCP-certified facilities and automated production processes. These measures are designed to enhance uniformity throughout production and minimize quality deviations even in large-scale manufacturing environments.

The company explained that the new products were planned with a long-term vision of expanding a brand-driven product lineup, reinforcing Daingt's position as a quality-centric gim specialist.

