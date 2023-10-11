DAIWA SECURITIES JAPAN SELECTS VISIBLE ALPHA

Top-Ranked Broker in Japan Now Contributes Sell-Side Analyst Models to Visible Alpha's Insights Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visible Alpha, a financial technology company that enhances the investment research process by extracting value from sell-side analyst models, research reports and corporate access events, today announced Daiwa Securities has become Visible Alpha's latest sell-side partner contributing equity research content to Visible Alpha Insights. As Japan's second largest investment bank and the top-ranked broker for the last several years, both in the Nikkei Veritas Analysts' Survey and in the Institutional Investor All-Japan rankings, today's news also marks Daiwa Securities' expansion of its collaboration with Visible Alpha in the APAC region.

Visible Alpha partners with the world's premier investment research organizations to empower market participants to leverage the insights of some of the best minds tasked with forecasting the future. Equity research teams from sell-side institutions contribute their full-working Excel models, research reports and corporate access events to Visible Alpha Insights to enable market participants to improve collaboration by surfacing meaningful value from key sell-side assets and optimize the investment research workflow.

Daiwa Securities has the largest equity research department in Japan, covering approximately 900 companies in the large- and mid-cap space. With the addition of Japan, Daiwa Securities is building on its APAC region collaboration with Visible Alpha and will continue to benefit from increased line of sight into customer usage, benchmarking estimates against the market, and extending global and regional reach of its research assets.

"We are very pleased to select Visible Alpha as a collaboration partner for our sell-side investment research," said Junya Naruse, Senior Managing Director, Global Co-Head of Equity & Research of Daiwa Securities. "The decision to choose Visible Alpha was clear, as many of our clients, as well as our own international sales team members, urged us to contribute to its Insights platform."

"We are excited to welcome Daiwa Securities' Japan team as a contributor to our ecosystem of leading investment researchers featured on the Insights platform," said Barbara Lee, Senior Vice President of Sell-Side Services at Visible Alpha. "Daiwa Securities has achieved a stellar reputation as a top-ranked broker in Japan, and we look forward to helping them serve the growing needs of their clients to gain an investment edge."

Sell-side institutions joining Visible Alpha as contributors in the last 12 months include Absa Group Limited, EF Hutton, Huatai Securities, JB Capital Markets, Nedbank Ltd, Northland Capital Markets, Pickering Energy Partners, Safra Securities, SNB Capital, TP ICAP, and Zelman & Associates, among others. Learn more about Visible Alpha's sell-side contributors here.

Visible Alpha enhances the investment research process by extracting meaningful value from key sell-side assets, including analyst models, research reports and corporate access events through partnerships with the world's premier investment research organizations. Our deep consensus data provides granular and timely insights into the sell-side view of companies, industries and peer groups. For more information, visit visiblealpha.com .

