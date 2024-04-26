Damstra targets global growth as part of Ideagen

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideagen has further strengthened its position as a global leader in regulatory compliance software with the acquisition of Australian workforce safety solution, Damstra Technology.

Damstra's suite of cloud-based contractor and workforce management tools, complement Ideagen's existing portfolio of quality, compliance, health, safety and risk management software, enabling Ideagen to offer even more comprehensive, tailored solutions to regulated industries.

Speaking about their latest acquisition, Ben Dorks, Ideagen CEO, said: "We're thrilled to welcome Damstra into the Ideagen family. This acquisition significantly strengthens our solutions for high-risk industries such as mining, energy, and construction.

"Damstra's robust safety and compliance solutions enhance our EHS capabilities enabling us to help our customers meet regulatory requirements, mitigate risk and achieve operational excellence. "

Damstra software provides end-to-end safety solutions for workforce management that allows organizations to predict, mitigate and reduce unforeseen and unnecessary business risks to people, workplaces, assets and information.

Christian Damstra, CEO of Damstra Technology, commented on the acquisition: "Joining Ideagen is a pivotal moment for Damstra. We're excited about the opportunities this acquisition opens up for customers and colleagues.

"Leveraging Ideagen's global footprint and deep industry expertise means we can offer our customers enhanced support, scalability and a wider portfolio of products.

"As Ideagen Damstra, we can continue to introduce cutting-edge, integrated solutions, redefining industry standards and creating safer, more efficient workplaces. Together, we'll enhance our capabilities and further solidify our dedication to innovation and excellence, delivering solutions to regulated industries worldwide. "

With more than one million daily users of Ideagen quality, risk, audit, health and safety, and collaboration solutions, Ideagen understands the challenges organization's face in today's complex and increasingly volatile business market.

This acquisition is the fifth Australian business to be brought into the Ideagen family since the start of 2023 and underscores the UK headquartered businesses' commitment to building a robust suite of solutions for regulated industries worldwide. As part of their Asia-Pacific footprint, Ideagen Damstra joins, Ideagen OnePlace Solutions (May 2023), Ideagen Lucidity (October 2023) Ideagen OpCentral (November 2023) and Ideagen Plant Assessor (January 2024) alongside Ideagen CompliSpace (December 2021).

It is their third acquisition of 2024 and follows Monday's announcement that InPhase, the mobile frontline worker safety solution would be joining Ideagen.

About Ideagen

Ideagen brings clarity and confidence to the safe hands and trusted voices protecting our world.

By unifying deep regulatory expertise and innovation with affordable, best-in-class software we provide trusted, meaningful intelligence to regulated and high-compliance industries such as life sciences, healthcare, banking and finance, aviation, defence, manufacturing and construction.

From the shop floor to the flight deck, from the front line to the boardroom, our 11,500 customers include more than 250 global aviation organisations, nine of the top ten accounting firms, nine of the top ten global aerospace and defence corporations, 15 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies and 65% of the top 20 global food & drink companies

Headquartered in Nottingham UK, with offices across the US, Australia, India, Malaysia and UAE, our 1500+ colleagues are dedicated to supporting industries to turn risk into resilience.

About Damstra

Damstra is a global leader in enterprise protection software in industries where regulatory compliance is key such as mining and construction. Its Enterprise Protection Platform (EPP) integrates an extensive range of modules and products that allows organizations to mitigate and reduce unforeseen and unnecessary business risks around people, workplaces, assets, information, financials, and reputation.

The EPP links together organizations' existing technologies related to vendor management, security, training, and safety, connecting and protecting an organization's most valuable resources, as well as preserving their corporate reputation.

Damstra is focused on worker safety, risk management, and organisational compliance towards zero harm in the workplace.

Headquartered in Melbourne Australia, Damstra provides solutions to over 6000 clients and contracting companies in ~25 countries.

