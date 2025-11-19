HONG KONG, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new host-led multi-platform travel series, K-Everything, with Tony-award nominated actor, director, producer, and social advocate Daniel Dae Kim is in production from CNN Original Series. The four-episode series will be made by CNN's APAC based Global Productions teams and premiere next year as part of CNNOriginals anticipated 2026 slate.

Daniel Dae Kim to lead and executive produce new host-led travel series, K-Everything, from CNN Original series

"I've been lucky enough to watch Korea over the years take center stage as a cultural and economic powerhouse. It's a genuine joy teaming up with CNN to explore the many qualities that make the country and its culture so special," said host and executive producer Daniel Dae Kim.

Across four immersive episodes, K-Everything follows Daniel Dae Kim on a quest to discover how South Korea has sparked a global pop culture movement, driving trends in music, food, TV and film, and more. From Busan to Seoul, Kim will trace the roots of Korean culture featuring cameos from some of the biggest names driving South Korea's creative renaissance.

"K-Everything celebrates the remarkable global influence of Korean culture through a lens that is both personal and expansive. Daniel's curiosity, integrity, and understanding of Korean culture make him the perfect storyteller to guide audiences on this journey. This series underscores CNN's commitment to delivering compelling, globally resonant storytelling to audiences around the world," said Ellana Lee, Group Senior Vice President, GM APAC, and Global Head of Productions for CNN International.

Kim is widely known for his work in ABC's Lost, CBS's Hawaii Five-O, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender and Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon. No stranger to filming in South Korea, this Summer, Kim starred and executive produced the spy series, Butterfly, that was filmed entirely in South Korea and launched on Prime Video on August 13th. Additionally, this Summer he was featured in Netflix's international Phenomenon, Kpop Demon Hunters, which went on to become to the most watched film of all time on the platform. Last year, Kim was on Broadway starring in David Henry Hwang's Yellow Face at the Roundabout Theater, for which he was nominated for Best Lead Actor in a Play at the 2025 Tony Awards, becoming the first AAPI actor to be nominated in that category. As a producer, Kim and his company, 3AD, executive produced The Good Doctor, which recently completed its final season on ABC, as well as 2023's multi-award-winning IFC documentary feature film Bad Axe. Kim is known for his social advocacy, and his testimony in front of Congress helped lead to the passage of the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act. He recently completed his term as a member of the White House's Commission for Asian American, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders.

Executive Producers for K-Everything are Daniel Dae Kim along with Amy Entelis, Ellana Lee, Katie Hinman, Jon Jensen and Ryan Smith for CNN Original Series. K-Everything is the first collaboration between the network's CNN Originals and APAC-based Global Productions teams.

The CNN Original Series is sponsored by one of South Korea's largest companies, Hyundai Motor Company, a global brand deeply rooted in Korean heritage whose growth has mirrored the country's own journey of innovation and progress.

Kim is repped by UTA, Linden Entertainment, and Gang Tyre.

About CNN Originals

The CNN Originals group develops, produces and acquires original, long-form unscripted programming for CNN Worldwide. Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals and creative development, oversees the award-winning CNN Originals portfolio that includes the following premium content brands: CNN Original Series, CNN Films, CNN Presents, and the newly formed CNN Studios, an internal production studio which creates long-form programming for CNN's global platforms. Since 2012, the team has overseen and executive produced more than 45 multi-part documentary series and 60 feature-length documentary films, earning more than 110 awards and 445 nominations for the cable network, including CNN Films' first Academy Award® for Navalny. Acclaimed titles include the Peabody Award winning and 13-time Emmy® Award-winning Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown; five time Emmy® nominee, Apollo 11, directed by Todd Douglas Miller; Emmy® nominated Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico; the Emmy® Award-nominated "Decades Series": The Sixties, The Seventies, The Eighties, The Nineties, The 2000s, and The 2010s, executive produced by Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman; The Last Movie Stars, directed by Ethan Hawke about the lives and careers of actors and humanitarians Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman; Grammy® Award nominee Little Richard: I Am Everything, directed by Lisa Cortés; The Many Lives of Martha Stewart; This is Life with Lisa Ling; Primetime Emmy® and duPont-Columbia Award-winning, RBG, directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen; See It Loud: The History of Black Television, executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter; Space Shuttle Columbia: The Final Flight in partnership with the BBC; the Producers Guild Award and three-time Emmy® Award-winning Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy; BAFTA nominee and Directors Guild Award winner, Three Identical Strangers, directed by Tim Wardle; and the five-time Emmy® Award-winning United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell; and the five-time Emmy® Award-winning The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper. CNN Originals can be seen on CNN, to stream via a CNN All Access subscription, on the CNN Original Hub on HBO Max and discovery+, on the CNN Originals FAST channel, and with a pay TV subscription via CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms.

About CNN International

CNN's portfolio of news and information services is available in seven different languages across all major TV, digital and mobile platforms, reaching more than 379 million households around the globe. CNN International is the number one international TV news channel according to all major media surveys across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific region, and Latin America and has a US presence that includes CNNgo. CNN Digital is a leading network for online news, mobile news and social media. CNN is at the forefront of digital innovation and continues to invest heavily in expanding its digital global footprint, with a suite of award-winning digital properties and a range of strategic content partnerships, commercialised through a strong data-driven understanding of audience behaviours. CNN has won multiple prestigious awards around the world for its journalism. Around 1,000 hours of long-form series, documentaries and specials are produced every year by CNNI's non-news programming division. CNN has 36 editorial offices and more than 1,100 affiliates worldwide through CNN Newsource. CNN International is a Warner Bros. Discovery company.

SOURCE CNN International