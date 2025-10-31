Darkivore CTI & DRP Solution for Critical Sectors - Achieves Australian Data Sovereignty Compliance

SYDNEY, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Potech's Darkivore is now fully compliant with Australian Data Sovereignty regulations. This ISO-certified Digital Risk Protection (DRP) and Cyberthreat Intelligence (CTI) platform proactively neutralizes cyberattacks by detecting and capturing threats from across the entire web, from surface to dark.

By ensuring all user data remains under the protection and jurisdiction of Australian authorities, and with end-to-end Australian infrastructure, security and business continuity are guaranteed, even during international turbulence. This policy also applies to all data processed for demonstrations and proof-of-concepts.

This addresses the increasing demand from businesses and government agencies for cybersecurity solutions that meet Australia's stringent data sovereignty compliance requirements.

The compliance was achieved through a sharp partnership between Potech, a leading global cybersecurity firm, and Genisys, a premier Australian-owned and operated managed IT and cloud services provider. In addition to Darkivore, the partnership covers Potech's full suite of products, including Tacivoar, a SIEM++ solution for infrastructure control, and Octivore which provides a scalable Security Incident Response Platform (SIRP) to promptly manage security incidents.

"Partnering with Genisys was a natural choice for us," said Bassam Khoreich, Managing Partner at Potech Australia. "Their deep expertise in managed IT and cloud services, combined with their commitment to sovereign hosting and cybersecurity, provides the perfect environment for our advanced cybersecurity products. This move allows us to offer our Australian clients the unparalleled protection of Darkivore, Tacivoar, and Octivore, with the added confidence of local data residency and compliance."

Genisys's cloud infrastructure is designed with security and compliance at its core, providing a highly resilient and protected platform. The collaboration leverages the ISO 27001 certifications of both companies, ensuring that the hosted solutions adhere to the highest international standards for information security management, from SDLC and application controls, to system hosting and network security.

Peter Srbinovski, Cloud and Information Security / Group CISO at Genisys, commented on the partnership, "We are thrilled to work with Potech to bring their world-class cybersecurity solutions to the Australian market on a sovereign platform. The need for Australian organizations to have control over their data has never been more critical. This partnership provides a powerful combination of Potech's advanced threat intelligence capabilities and our secure, local hosting, giving businesses and government agencies peace of mind that their digital assets are protected."

About Potech

Potech is a global leader in Information & Technology and cybersecurity solutions, offering innovative services and products that help organizations safeguard their digital assets.

The group operates across multiple regions, including Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and Australia, serving clients across diverse industries including government agencies, telecommunications, energy, financial firms, academic & healthcare institutions.

For more information, visit www.potech.global

About Genisys

Genisys is an Australian-owned and operated managed IT and cloud services provider. Since 2001, Genisys has been a trusted partner to over 280 businesses across the private and public sectors, providing a full suite of services, including managed cloud, cybersecurity, and IT consulting. Genisys is committed to delivering innovative, secure, and scalable IT solutions that empower Australian organizations.

