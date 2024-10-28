DASH Appoints Chief Strategy Officer to Lead Transformation of Hong Kong's Taxi Sector

HONG KONG, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DASH, a homegrown startup specializing in mobility and payment solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Samuel Sheung Shau Wu as Managing Partner and Chief Strategy Officer. Mr. Wu will spearhead the company's strategic vision and efforts to drive sustainable transformation of Hong Kong's traditional taxi industry.

With HK$28.5 million in government funding awarded via two separate projects, DASH has been working closely with industry stakeholders, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) and the government to introduce innovative technology and solutions to address the ever-evolving needs of taxi passengers, drivers and operators in Hong Kong.

Samuel's leadership will be instrumental in advancing our mission, as the company continues to roll out smoother and more personalized payment systems, revolutionizing how taxis operate across the city.

"I am thrilled to join DASH at this exciting time as the industry is going through a phase of digital transformation, and I look forward to contributing to the ongoing development of a truly transformative platform," said Mr. Wu. "The opportunity to leverage my experience and work with such a dedicated team to bring sustainable change to the Hong Kong taxi industry is both an honor and a challenge I am eager to take on."

Mr. Wu is concurrently the Chief Investment Officer of a Hong Kong-based family office, investing in international education, technology and media sectors. He previously worked in the banking industry, where he gained extensive experience in retail and corporate banking, corporate communications, operations, credit cards and payments.

He is an active investor in local Hong Kong businesses and homegrown startups, dedicating his time and effort to driving impact on the Hong Kong economy and society through his investments.

"We are excited to welcome Samuel to the team during this pivotal moment for DASH," said Jason Ma, Managing Partner of DASH. "His wealth of experience in corporate strategy and his passion for innovation will be key drivers as we continue to transform Hong Kong's taxi industry. With Samuel leading the charge, we are confident in our ability to revolutionize the sector by providing smarter, more efficient and user-friendly solutions for both drivers and passengers."

About DASH

Founded in 2021, DASH is a Hong Kong-based company with the mission of revolutionizing digital and mobile interactions between consumers and merchants in the physical world, with a focus on the mobility and payment sectors. Currently, DASH is transforming Hong Kong's taxi industry by introducing innovative solutions aimed at streamlining the mass transport experience. The company's research and development efforts are supported by the Hong Kong government via two separate projects, with a total of HK$28.5 million funding awarded through the Smart Traffic Fund.

(ref: https://stf.hkpc.org/cs-24-2112-ra/ and https://stf.hkpc.org/cs-87-2403-ra/).

In collaboration with HKUST School of Engineering, DASH is exploring the use of artificial intelligence to enhance taxi dispatch systems and optimize real-time operations. Since mid-2023, DASH has been piloting its technology in Lantau and Kowloon, working closely with taxi associations and fleet operation companies. The company aims to bring its services to the majority of the city's taxis by the end of 2025.

