DAT GROUP WITH SPOWER AND LONGI SIGNED A CONTRACT TO SUPPLY 45MWP PHOTOVOLTAIC PANELS

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 26TH February, LONGi partnered with DAT Group and SPower completed the signing for the supply of 45MWp high-efficiency Hi-MO 7 solar panels in Ho Chi Minh City. This cooperation will contribute to promoting the process of transforming the energy structure towards green and sustainable in Vietnam and also accompany the realizing the NetZero Carbon Goal action by the government by 2050.

According to the agreement, LONGi acts as the manufacturer of Hi-MO 7 solar panels, ensuring global quality standards, advanced technology, performance and production. high amount of electricity. The acronym HPDC stands for High Performance and Hybrid Passivated Dual-Junction Cell, another improved iteration of the HPC cell technology. Additionally, both the front and back sides incorporate upgraded antireflection and low-recombination films, as well as metallization solutions, for superior performance. In general, the upgraded HPDC cell has better conversion efficiency, power temperature coefficient, and higher reliability, which can significantly improve power generation gains.

DAT Group, as an authorized distribution partner of LONGi in Vietnam, will guarantee quantity, quick delivery, and the best warranty policy to help solar power projects completed on schedule. In addition, DAT Group also supports flexible commercial and financial policies to help parties reach more customers

Meanwhile, SPower is the leading developer and investor of solar power projects in Vietnam. Spower with high expertise and international standards will survey, design and use solar panels of LONGi to deploy and install projects it develops, provide operation and maintenance services, and accompany customers throughout the project life cycle. Spower expressed its long-term vision and strategy for strongly developing renewable energy in Vietnam.

Mr. Tieu Van Dat - Chairman of the Board of Directors, General Director of DAT Group expressed "Based on experience in supplying equipment and installing more than 10,000 solar power systems with a total capacity of more than 800MWp, DAT Group is always ready with resources to join forces with SPower and LONGi to promote the development of green energy sources, strive with the Government to achieve the NetZero Carbon goal by 2050, while contributing to the work of solving the energy crisis and combating climate change, which is extremely urgent today."

"LONGi will keep putting the needs of the customer first and using high-quality goods and services to move Vietnam steadily in the direction of a low-carbon, sustainable society in the future. "said Mr. Chin Lee, Head of South Asia-Peninsula Region.

The signing of the contract between DAT Group, SPower, and LONGi also creates the most favorable conditions in helping customers shorten the time to receive full benefits from solar power, such as saving energy and reducing usage costs. use electricity, improve competitiveness, and easily participate in the global green supply chain.

