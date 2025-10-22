Data Zoo Partners with Ping Identity to Power PingOne Verify with Global Authoritative Data

SYDNEY, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Zoo, the trusted data layer for global identity verification, today announced its partnership with Ping Identity , a leader in securing digital identities for the world's largest enterprises. The strategic relationship provides authoritative data to PingOne Verify , offering businesses a faster, frictionless, and secure way to verify identities across global markets.

Data Zoo joins a growing list of technology partners developing integrations through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program . Partner solutions built on the Ping Identity Platform help organizations compete in a new digital era where user experience is increasingly important, and security cannot be sacrificed.

"Our partnership with Ping Identity advances digital trust by bringing authoritative data into the PingOne Verify platform," said Jon Jones, Chief Revenue Officer at Data Zoo. "By continually expanding our global authoritative data network, we enable real-time, trusted insights that increase customer assurance and help PingOne Verify stay ahead of sophisticated identity fraud."

Ping customers can now enhance identity verification through Data Zoo's global integration, providing secure access to authoritative data from more than 60 countries. As the trusted data layer for identity verification, Data Zoo continually refines its data sources to meet evolving client needs and embeds privacy and compliance into every layer, helping enterprises accurately verify customers, prevent fraud, and deliver secure onboarding at scale.

"Ping Identity is committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to enhance digital customer experiences across the entire user journey," said Loren Russon, Senior Vice President of Product & Technology at Ping Identity. "Our collaboration with Data Zoo makes it seamless for our customers to add unique and multi-faceted data sets to the Ping Identity Platform, which provides real-time, automated verification for both individuals (KYC) and businesses (KYB). Our partnership and solution offering with Data Zoo is key to Ping Identity's vision of verified trust."

About Data Zoo

Data Zoo is the trusted data layer for global identity verification. Our single integration provides businesses with secure access to high-quality, privacy-first data from authoritative sources in over 60 countries, including registries, credit bureaus, telcos, and government databases. Through intelligent sequencing and pre-validation, Data Zoo delivers faster, more accurate verification while reducing costs and complexity. Leading enterprises and identity providers trust our data and expertise to strengthen compliance, prevent fraud, and onboard more customers globally.

Data Zoo Media Contact:

Emma Murphy

Marketing & Communications Director

[email protected]

About Ping Identity

At Ping, we make it possible to trust every digital moment—moments with customers, employees, partners, and non-human identities. Whether you're securing millions of users, fighting sophisticated fraud, simplifying third-party access, or embracing passwordless experiences and verifiable credentials, establishing trust shouldn't slow you down. Our enterprise-grade identity platform is built for scale, speed, and flexibility—and works seamlessly with your existing tech stack across cloud, hybrid, and on-prem. We help innovators like you accelerate growth and confidently leverage AI—making life easier for your developers, users, IT teams, and partners. With Ping, all your digital experiences start with trust. Learn more at pingidentity.com.

Ping Identity Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Data Zoo