Databricks Expands Presence in ASEAN Amid a 70+% Annualized Growth, Announces Plans to Enter Indonesia

Availability of Databricks infrastructure in the Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Asia Pacific (Jakarta) Region in early 2025

JAKARTA, Indonesia and SINGAPORE, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Databricks, the Data and AI company, today announced plans to expand its investment in the ASEAN region amid more than 70% annualized growth over the past three years, driven by a surge in demand for data intelligence. To meet the data, AI and governance demands of Indonesian enterprises, the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform will be available in the AWS Asia Pacific (Jakarta) Region in early 2025.

As generative AI adoption gains momentum, Indonesian organizations are increasingly recognizing data as a critical driver of competitive advantage and innovation in the digital economy. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Databricks' commitment to the ASEAN region.

ASEAN companies leverage Databricks Intelligence Platform built on AWS

Hundreds of customers in ASEAN including Standard Chartered Bank, Ikano Retail (IKEA franchise), Maya, and Xendit, are already leveraging the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform on AWS to drive digital transformation, enhance operational efficiencies, and unlock new business opportunities. With this expansion, Databricks aims to empower a broader set of Indonesian organizations to harness the full potential of their data and AI capabilities.

The Databricks Data Intelligence Platform democratizes access to analytics and intelligent applications by marrying customers' data with powerful AI models tuned to the unique characteristics of their business. The platform is built on a lakehouse foundation of open data formats and open governance to ensure that all data is completely within the customers' control. The platform is also available on AWS Marketplace , a curated digital store where customers globally, including Indonesia, can find, buy, deploy, and manage cloud solutions from Databricks.

Databricks recently expanded its partnership with AWS. Indonesian enterprises can now leverage new capabilities, including faster development of custom models using Databricks Mosaic AI on AWS Trainium chips. This allows customers to pretrain, fine-tune, and deploy large language models (LLMs) on their own data with improved cost performance. Enhanced integrations on AWS Marketplace also streamline the adoption of Databricks, enabling businesses to run generative AI applications at scale while maintaining full control over their data and intellectual property.

"We're thrilled to support Databricks' expansion into Indonesia which reinforces AWS's IDR$71 trillion investment in the AWS Asia Pacific (Jakarta) Region . By building the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform exclusively on AWS in Indonesia, we are committed to supporting Databricks and our joint customers to securely manage data locally, and drive digital and AI innovation that addresses industry needs," said Kirsten Gilbertson, Head for Partner Management, ASEAN, AWS.

"We're excited to bring the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to Indonesia by leveraging the reliability, scalability, agility, and security of AWS. This expansion reflects our commitment to not only deepen our footprint in the region but also help Indonesian enterprises unlock the full potential of their data through advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, enabling them to transform their businesses in an increasingly digital economy," said Cecily Ng, Vice President and General Manager of ASEAN and Greater China, Databricks.

About Databricks

Databricks is the Data and AI company. More than 10,000 organisations worldwide — including Block, Comcast, Condé Nast, Rivian, Shell and over 60% of the Fortune 500 — rely on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to take control of their data and put it to work with AI. Databricks is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the globe, and was founded by the original creators of Lakehouse, Apache Spark™, Delta Lake and MLflow. To learn more, follow Databricks on LinkedIn , X and Facebook .

