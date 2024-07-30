Dataloy launches pioneering voyage management enhancements to elevate chartering efficiency across key sectors

New capabilities target energy, construction, and manufacturing sectors for improved efficiency and cost savings.

BERGEN, Norway, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataloy Systems has introduced major upgrades to its Voyage Management System (VMS), aimed at revolutionising charter operations within the energy, construction, and manufacturing sectors. These enhancements are designed to increase logistical flexibility, reduce costs, and significantly improve operational efficiency. This advancement addresses immediate logistical challenges and marks a strategic shift towards more integrated, responsive, and adaptable maritime operations.

Transforming Maritime Logistics with Enhanced VMS Functionalities

Dataloy is setting new standards in maritime logistics by enhancing transparency and collaboration through its upgraded VMS. The key improvements include:

Deferred Cargo Allocation: Allows charterers to adjust logistics planning in real-time based on evolving market conditions.

Allows charterers to adjust logistics planning in real-time based on evolving market conditions. Visual Management Tools: Simplifies cargo and shipment scheduling with an intuitive interface, significantly reducing administrative workload.

Simplifies cargo and shipment scheduling with an intuitive interface, significantly reducing administrative workload. Comprehensive COA Management: Ensures more predictable and cost-effective management of contracts of affreightment.

Ensures more predictable and cost-effective management of contracts of affreightment. Back-to-Back Contract Synchronisation: Aligns sales and transportation contracts, facilitating seamless integration with production cycles and market delivery schedules.

Economic Impact and Strategic Business Advantages

Julie Schasler, Product Owner at Dataloy, highlighted the strategic importance of the new features: "The latest enhancements to our VMS redefine operational efficiency benchmarks in maritime logistics. By addressing the specific needs of these expanded sectors, we are bridging a crucial gap and setting new paradigms for the industry. These features are poised to increase logistical flexibility, cut

costs, and boost overall operational efficiency."

Early adopters of the enhanced VMS have reported positive initial experiences, particularly in operational efficiency and cost management. A prominent energy company recently implemented the system and expressed optimism based on its initial usage. They've observed promising improvements in material delivery coordination, which they anticipate will lead to more timely and cost-effective project outcomes. "While it's still in the early days, these capabilities are proving pivotal for dynamic scheduling and precise schedule management adjustments, which are essential for our operational success," noted a representative from the company.

Leadership Vision for Expansion and Innovation

Erik Fritz Loy, CEO of Dataloy Systems, shared his vision for the company's strategic direction: "Our latest enhancements are more than just upgrades; they represent a deliberate expansion into new industries where efficiency and precision are highly valued. By adapting our proven VMS to meet diverse operational needs, we are advancing our core technology and enabling our clients to excel in an increasingly competitive environment."

Dataloy Systems remains committed to continuous innovation, ensuring its solutions not only respond to current market demands but also anticipate future industry needs, maintaining leadership in maritime logistics solutions.

