Dataminr and Crisis24 Announce Strategic Partnership to Pioneer the Future of AI-Powered Global Risk Management

The partnership will create the industry's most advanced Critical Event Management (CEM) platform with unmatched AI and agentic capabilities

NEW YORK and ANNAPOLIS, Md., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataminr, the leader in AI-powered real-time event, threat and risk intelligence, and Crisis24, the global, AI-enhanced leader in integrated risk management, intelligence-led security and medical operations, personal protection, medical concierge and crisis consulting, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership. This agreement will bring Dataminr's industry-leading real‑time intelligence and agentic AI capabilities to Crisis24's leading proprietary risk management platform that is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and other global organizations to manage risk and critical events.

Dataminr's AI platform identifies, in real-time, the most critical and relevant events, threats and risks from within more than one million public data sources, across text, image, video, audio, and sensor data. Combining this platform with Crisis24's industry leading critical event management platform will deliver significantly faster signal to action with deeper contextual intelligence for organizations managing complex and ever evolving risks. This comes at a time when the industry is entering a new age where AI-powered intelligence and agentic workflows will fundamentally reshape how organizations protect their people, facilities, and operations.

"In today's risk environment, speed and relevance are power," said Gregoire Pinton, Managing Director and Global Head of Integrated Risk Management, Crisis24. "By uniting Dataminr's comprehensive early‑signal detection and deep context with Crisis24's innovative technology, 'human and machine' multi-layered intelligence, risk management workflows, mass notification, and global response capabilities, we are redefining how organizations anticipate and act on risk. This integrated solution empowers leaders to know sooner, decide faster, and respond with confidence."

"By embedding our industry-leading AI-powered real-time event, threat, and risk intelligence into Crisis24's industry-leading critical event management platforms, we're empowering leaders to act with unprecedented speed and confidence to reduce risk and better protect people, assets, and operations," said Matt Harrell, Chief Partner Officer at Dataminr.

Using Agentic and Predictive AI to Set a New Standard in Critical Event Management

Together, Dataminr and Crisis24 will provide clients with an unprecedented level of precision and situational awareness when managing critical events, from within a 'single pane of glass' solution that combines visualization tools, automation, analytics, assistance, and response.

The partnership dramatically reduces the time it takes for organizations to detect and respond to events worldwide. This integrated environment will be the first to feature Dataminr's advanced AI capabilities, including ReGenAI Live Briefs, autonomous Intel Agents that provide critical context about breaking events, and Predictive Intelligence. These innovations will be followed with client-tailored intelligence that fuses Dataminr's signals with internal customer data to adapt the capabilities of Live Briefs, Intel Agents, and Predictive Intelligence to each organization's unique operations, risk profile, and assets.

Discover more at ISC West 2026

Dataminr and Crisis24 will share their joint vision on the future of AI-powered global risk management at ISC West 2026, March 25-27 in Las Vegas. Executives from both companies will host joint meetings to discuss the immediate and long-term roadmap for this revolutionary partnership. Attendees are encouraged to visit Crisis24/GardaWorld Booth 20051 to learn how this partnership will redefine how enterprises protect their employees, travelers, facilities, and core business operations in the Agentic AI age. Book your ISC West meeting here.

About Dataminr

Dataminr is the global leader in AI-powered real-time event, threat, and risk intelligence. The company delivers the earliest actionable intelligence on breaking events, emerging threats, and unexpected risks across the physical, digital, and cyber domains. Dataminr first pioneered Multi-Modal Fusion AI, synthesizing text in 150 languages, image, video, audio, and sensor signals across 1M public data sources to deliver the fastest, most accurate real-time detection. Dataminr's AI innovations, including ReGenAI, Intel Agents, and PreGenAI, build on this foundation by delivering Live Briefs, Agentic AI-powered context, and Predictive Intelligence. More than 100 U.S. government agencies, 20 international governments, two-thirds of the Fortune 50, and half of the Fortune 100 trust Dataminr to protect people, assets, and operations and respond with unmatched speed and confidence. For more information, visit www.dataminr.com.

About Crisis24

Crisis24, a global, AI-enhanced provider of travel risk management, mass communications, critical event management, crisis-security consulting, personal protection solutions and global medical concierge capabilities, allows prominent organizations, disruptive brands and influential people to operate with confidence in an uncertain world. Backed by proprietary AI-enabled SaaS technologies, advanced Global Operations Centers, an extensive global footprint, and the largest team of private sector intelligence analysts in the world, we deliver localized insights and global perspectives alongside medical, security, crisis response, embedded intelligence, and consultancy services as a preferred partner for Fortune 500 corporations. With a uniquely integrated and scalable platform, Crisis24 has an unrivaled financial profile that enables greater investment in technology than industry peers. For more information, visit crisis24.com.

Contacts: Dataminr Media Relations, [email protected]; Crisis24 Media Relations, media@crisis24.com

SOURCE Crisis24