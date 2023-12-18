Datuk Seri (Dr.) Subramaniam Pillai Receives Master Entrepreneur Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2023 Regional Edition

SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2023 Regional Edition served as a magnificent tribute to exceptional businesses and forward-thinking leaders in the region. Following the Asia Economic Forum (AEF) 2023 in Singapore, which convened over 300 delegates, the APEA marked a momentous occasion that underscored the resilience, innovation, and unwavering commitment of Asian entrepreneurs and enterprises in the face of unprecedented challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Datuk Seri (Dr.) Subramaniam Pillai, the Founder & Group Executive Director of Dhaya Maju Infrastructure (Asia) Sdn Berhad, henceforth called DMIA, is among the award recipients under the Master Entrepreneur category in the Construction industry.

Being a self-made businessman who started his career at the young age of 30, Datuk Seri (Dr.) Subramaniam Pillai has a distinguished persona. He is patriotic and hails from a truly "Bangsa-Malaysia" background, having spent his childhood in the thriving town of Sungai Petani, Kedah.

Under his leadership, DMIA reported a RM 600 million revenue for its financial year that ended in March 2023. DMIA has advanced greatly, as seen by the company's growth from five employees during its establishment to over 700 employees today.

Datuk Seri (Dr.) Subramaniam and the Board of Directors decided to expand their business into the international market by setting foot in India in 2001 as part of their ongoing quest for success.

The 67KM rehabilitation and improvement of Sira to Chitraduga as part of the Western Transport Corridor Tumkur - Haveri NH4 Project, Package 2 in the Indian state of Karnataka made up the first foreign project for the group. This overseas journey has evolved into an inspiration for all Malaysian infrastructure businesses looking to expand internationally.

The Malaysian government also entrusted DMIA with a project for restoring the Malaysian High Commission Complex in New Delhi, India. The company's expansion into the rail industry further underlined Datuk Seri (Dr.) Subramaniam's ambition for the company to become one of Malaysia's top construction firms.

To capitalize on its strength in handling this specific type of work, DMIA has also made major investments in high-quality and specialized track machinery. This includes an S2PV machine, which can smoothly remove and relay tracks. Datuk Seri (Dr.) Subramaniam places a lot of belief in the modernization of methods and the digitization of applications. For instance, DMIA has made investments in cutting-edge machinery like S2PV, TRT, and Panel Lifters, a trio of specialized tools that are exclusive to DMIA for Southeast Asia.

Datuk Seri (Dr.) Subramaniam's ideal country is one that has advanced technologically, with rapid development sustaining high-quality growth. He believes that nobody should be left behind and is concerned with ensuring fair and equitable opportunities for everyone both inside and outside of his organization. In addition to encouraging young Malaysians to be courageous and prepared for the future, he provides every child of Malaysia the opportunity to achieve excellence in life.

About Asia Economic Forum (AEF)

Launched in 2012, the Asia Economic Forum serves as an open platform for thought leaders, policymakers, and C-level executives to unite and shape regional initiatives to improve the well-being of communities. Please visit https://economicforum.asia/ for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA)

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards organized by Enterprise Asia is the region's most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia .

